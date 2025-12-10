RM1 Robert Allen “Bobcat” Whitley, USN, (Ret.), 66, of Hollywood, MD passed away on November 26, 2025 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was born on April 8, 1959 in Portsmouth, VA to the late Robert Hearn Whitley and Darlene (nee: Davenport) McKinzie[SW1] .

Bob enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country as a First-Class Petty Officer Radioman throughout his enlistment. He had a strong work-ethic and was an expert teletype repairman, often sought after for his superior knowledge and workmanship. He was medically retired after a motor cycle accident with over 16 dedicated years of service. During his service he received the Navy Achievement Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, Battle “E” Ribbon (2), Navy Good Conduct Medal (3), National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, and Naval Aircrew Wings. While stationed at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Bob met and immediately fell in love with his wife of over 37 years, Susan.

After retiring from the Navy, Bob attended the College of Southern Maryland while working as a substitute teacher for St. Mary’s County Board of Education. He earned his certification in small engine repair, and opened his own business for a few years. He ended his work career employed by Lowe’s as a vendor and later as an Outdoor Power Equipment sales specialist, which he used to fund his children’s college educations.

He was a superb cook, and prepared many creative and delicious meals for his family. He also enjoyed baking, taking great pride in making his children’s birthday cakes using his decorating skills learned by taking a cake decorating class. He was street smart and could fix just about anything. He meticulously maintained the family home and all the vehicles.

Bob’s hobbies included golfing, which he enjoyed the comradery and competition, riding his motorcycle, and camping around the United States in his camper. Last summer, he went all-in planting a bountiful vegetable garden. He canned and froze much of his harvest to provide for home grown produce over the winter. Above all else, Bob loved his family, was exceptionally proud of his children, and was grateful to be a grandfather to his two loving grandsons. He was a member of the Lexington Park Lions Club in the 90’s. He served as President of the Lions from 1993-1995, and as the Zone Chairman from 1995 to 1996.

In addition to his beloved wife, Susan, Bob is also survived by his children: Rebecca Ann Paribello (Ray) of Hollywood; Kevin Michael Whitley of Manchester, CT, and Matthew Alan Whitley of California, MD; his grandsons, Ciaran and Cillian Paribello; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.; with a service celebrated by Pastor Don Geller at 5:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.brinsfieldsfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.