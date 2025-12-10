Susan Betler Reynolds, 77, passed away December 3, 2025, in Owings, MD following an extended illness. Susan was born in Clarksburg, WV on February 16, 1948, the second child of Raymond George Betler and Mildred Hofer Betler.

She grew up with three sisters and one brother in a happy, caring home in Nutter Fort, WV where she lived her entire childhood, graduating from Roosevelt-Wilson High School with the class of 1966, the last class to attend the same school all 12 years.

Susan was very involved in the Nutter Fort Baptist church, assisting her mother in teaching Sunday school and attending youth activities. She was the favorite baby-sitter for her younger siblings and neighbors. In addition, Susan was a 4-H member, learning values along with problem solving skills that carried on throughout her life.

From her parents Susan learned important life skills. She was kind, considerate, and could sense when others needed help, thereby touching many lives with her generosity and passion for life. Susan was exuberant and fun loving with an infectious smile. She was a natural conversationalist, and even in later years cheered many with her cards, letters, phone calls and coloring pages.

After graduating in 1966, Susan went to Washington, DC to work at the FBI when J. Edgar Hoover was director. She worked there for six years and resigned from the FBI six months after Hoover’s death in 1972. Susan transferred to the IRS, working there until her marriage to Charles Reynolds in January 1975. Their son David was born in December 1975. Susan and Charles were active members of Allentown Baptist Church in Camp Springs, MD until moving to Hollywood, MD. In 1980 they purchased the Medicine Shoppe (later Reynolds Pharmacy) in Leonardtown, MD. For the next 34 years Susan was an active participant in the Reynolds Pharmacy, as a pharmacy technician enjoying daily interactions with the customers and the Leonardtown business community. Susan thoroughly loved delivering medicine for the pharmacy, especially to the Mennonite community in St. Mary’s County. She cherished the long-lasting friendships that developed.

Outside the pharmacy, Susan was a dedicated volunteer at Hollywood Elementary School while David attended there. Susan also volunteered at the local chapter of the American Red Cross office when it was located in Leonardtown under the leadership of director Jack Duchesne. Susan was in the office when the 9/11 attack occurred and got to answer many of the phone calls that came in that day.

In joining Leonardtown Baptist Chapel in1980, Susan became active in the Sunday School program and was a charter member when the Chapel was constituted as Leonardtown Baptist Church in October 1982. Susan was active in the Women’s Missionary Union (WMU) and was involved with the first Girls Auxiliary group (GA’s) at Leonardtown Baptist Church in 1983. She also participated in Bible studies and the prayer chain.

Susan could quickly whip up a delicious meal and freely shared her recipes. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed upholstering furniture. She followed family tradition in collecting Hummel figurines, receiving many from her husband over the years. She also enjoyed crafting and making greeting cards.

Susan’s joyful spirit allowed her to maintain loyal, faithful, lifelong friendships with schoolmates as well as contact with her family and friends far and wide.

Retirement came in 2014 with the closing of the pharmacy. Susan’s declining health began to place limits on her activities. Over time, she required more medical care, becoming a resident of St. Mary’s Nursing Center in the summer of 2021, where Charles was a faithful visitor and helpmate.

Susan received devoted care from her husband Charles, as well as brother-in-law, Kenneth Reynolds, and niece, Wendy Reynolds, at her end of life.

Susan is survived by husband Charles, son David, sisters Charlotte Hughes (Bill) and Nancy Maunz (Mike), brother-in-law Kenneth Reynolds, 3 nieces: Holly Reynolds Lee (Adam), Wendy Reynolds, and Shay Maunz Sherrard (Robert), and 1 nephew: Raymond Betler (Mercedes).

Susan was predeceased by her parents, brother Michael Betler and sister, Eileen Betler. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends and will be remembered by all who knew her as kind, caring and helpful.

All services will be private.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.