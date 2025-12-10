Ray William Snoots, 84, of Leonardtown, Maryland, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2025. Born on July 22, 1941, in Washington, D.C., Ray was the son of the late Ray King Snoots and Dorothy A. (Tenley) Snoots.

A proud veteran of the United States Coast Guard, Ray served from 1961 to 1969. His service reflected the same sense of duty, discipline, and integrity that guided him throughout his life.

Ray is survived by his son, Timothy Russell Snoots (Caroline), grandson, Chase Snoots, longtime companion, Mary Belle Combs, and his Niece, Kellie Lewis and her sons, Derik Lewis, David Lewis, and Daniel Lewis. He is also survived by many cousins, including Peggy Carruth, and Randi-Lynn Thompson, all of whom held him with affection and respect.

He was preceded in death by his son Chase Snoots and bother, Harlan Snoots.

Family invites friends for a visitation on December 17, 2025 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Rd, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650. A Graveside service will be held on December 19, 2025 at 12:00pm at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road Brentwood, MD 20722.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.