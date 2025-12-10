James “Jimmy” Calvin Brumfield Jr., of Bowie, Maryland, passed away on November 30, 2025, at the age of 74. Born on August 29, 1951, to James and Mildred (Wobbleton) Brumfield, Jimmy grew up with a love for adventure and an appreciation for hard work.

As a young man, Jimmy served in the Army National Guard as a military policeman. Jimmy dedicated much of his career to serving as a tree surgeon for the Architect of the Capitol, a role that reflected his skill and commitment to keeping the natural beauty of Washington, D.C. vibrant and thriving. His work was a source of pride, and he carried that same care and craftsmanship into all aspects of his life.

Jimmy enjoyed fast cars, motorcycles, and collecting Roy Rogers memorabilia. He was very mechanically inclined and could fix just about anything and especially enjoyed restoring cars and any other gadget that piqued his interest. Jimmy had a green thumb, and it showed in his personal landscaping at home and at the homes of those he loved. He approached life with enthusiasm and a generous heart, qualities that endeared him to family and friends alike. He enjoyed listening to the word of God and his faith was an important part of his life. The highlight of his life was the birth of his son Colt, whom he loved with all his heart and shared so many special memories with.

Jimmy will be deeply missed by his son, Calvin Colt Brumfield of Crofton, Maryland; his nieces Angela Francingues (Jimmy) of Mechanicsville, Maryland, and Candi Rye of Mechanicsville, Maryland; his nephew Rock Hall (Jennifer) of Charlotte Hall, Maryland; his sister, Sandra Gilroy of Mechanicsville, Maryland; and many great nieces and nephews. Each of them carries cherished memories of his love, warmth and charm.

A memorial celebration of Jimmy’s life will take place on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. at Baden Fire Department, located at 16608 Brandywine Rd., Brandywine, MD 20613.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com .

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.