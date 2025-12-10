John Raymond “Jack” Gibson, 76, a lifelong resident of Huntingtown passed away November 27, 2025 at his home. He was born December 15, 1948 to James Raymond and Shirley Mae (Cranford) Gibson. Jack grew up on the family farm in Huntingtown and graduated from Calvert High School. After graduating he went to work for the Department of Commerce Census Bureau where he enjoyed a long successful career, retiring in 2009 after 42 years of service. Jack loved working in the yard, flower gardening, traveling to Ocean City, and walking the Chesapeake and North Beach boardwalks every day.

Jack is survived by his brother Roy Gibson and his wife Debbie of Dadeville, AL, nephews Christopher Gibson and his fiancé Misty Kirk, Eric Gibson and his wife Tiffany, Robert Gibson and his wife Ann, and Philip Gibson and his wife Margaret, niece Denise Claffy, and sister-in-law Peggy Gibson. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Dennis Gibson.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack’s name can be made to the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department.