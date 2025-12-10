Kathleen “Kathy” Ann Carriere, 78, of Huntingtown, Maryland, passed away on November 29, 2025, at Caribbean Breeze Assisted Living in Owings, Maryland. She was born on April 12, 1947, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Mary Margaret (Kirlin) and Jess B. Lewis. Kathy’s family moved to Lancaster, PA, where she graduated from high school in 1965. She worked as a waitress before beginning her career as secretary for the National Association of Letter Carriers in Washington, D.C., which would span over thirty-five years. She married Serge Paul Carriere on July 24, 1982, and they moved between Maryland and Virginia until 1994 when they settled in Calvert County, Maryland. Kathy loved gardening, sewing, needlework, and all kinds of crafts. She was an especially talented baker, famous for her Christmas cookies, which she would carefully package and mail to her loved ones to spread holiday cheer.

Kathy is survived by her daughters, Nicole Vasanth (Mahesh) of Gaithersburg, Michelle Kempf (John) of Huntingtown, and stepdaughter Danielle Bolton (Phillip); her grandchildren Haden, and Kinley Bolton; Asha, and Jayan Vasanth; Kailyn, and Kassidy Kempf, and her sister Margaret “Peggy” Lewis. Kathy was preceded in death by her brother Mike, sisters Judy, and Kris.