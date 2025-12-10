Dortha Lea Campbell, 86, of Prince Frederick passed away December 4, 2025 at her home. She was born April 28, 1939 in Cassidy, WV to Clarence and Mary B. (Shifflett) Fincham. Dortha was a homemaker and caregiver for most of her grandchildren, always ensuring they had a warm breakfast in their stomachs before going to school. She was a Christian and ensured all her grandchildren knew of God’s word, taking them to church on Sunday and Wednesday night Services. She has a gentle spirit, always gracious, kind, and forgiving to others. In her free time, she enjoyed word searches, reading a good Harlequin romance or Western story, watching her Christian shows and rodeos on TV. She will be loved and greatly missed by her family until they are reunited in Heaven.

Dortha was preceded in death by her husband Dillard Campbell, Sr., grandson Dillard Campbell III, brothers Kells Fincham and his wife Evelyn, Coleman Fincham and his wife Dorothy, Lee Fincham and his wife Eileen, brother in-law Loman Smith and sisters Patsy Jo Fincham, Delma Fincham, Pauline and husband and Maxine and husband Thomas (Junior). She is survived by her children Debra Dean and her husband Mike of Hampstead, NC, Joseph Campbell of Prince Frederick, Dillard Campbell Jr. and his wife Lorraine of Prince Frederick, Jerry Campbell and his wife Brandy of Prince Frederick, and Linda Madison and her husband Steve of Kilgore, TX, 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, sister Lora Jean Smith and brother Clyde Fincham and his wife Eleanor.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake.