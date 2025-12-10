Steven Everett LeSueur, 65, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away December 4, 2025, at his home. He was born on February 28, 1960, in Suitland, Maryland, the son of Harriette Anna (Stevenson) and William Everett LeSueur. Steven grew up in Suitland where he attended Suitland High School, and graduated with the class of 1978. He married his high school sweetheart Wendy Lynn Jenkins on August 14, 1982. Steven joined the Local 669 Labor Union and led a successful career as a sprinkler fitter. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, supporting his Washington D.C. sports teams, and listening to music, particularly anything by his favorite band Deep Purple. He also cherished the time he spent with his family; especially his granddaughters whom he loved very much.

Steven is survived by his daughter, Rachel Nicole LeSueur of Chesapeake Beach, MD; his son Kyle William LeSueur of Aurora, CO; granddaughters Aaliyah Taylor, and Briella Gray; and his sister Kimberly Kaye Dewey. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Wendy Lynn LeSueur, and his parents William and Harriette LeSueur.