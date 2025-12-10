Hattie Louise Rickett, longtime resident of Prince Frederick passed away peacefully on December 5th, 2025 at the age of 93. Hattie was born on June 28th, 1932 to Thomas and Louise Stallings.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, brother Robert Hughes (Edna), and sister Mary Lucy Chaney (Frederick).

She is survived by her 5 children; Brenda Gibson (Ricky), Rick Rickett (Robin), Kay Cantin (Robert), Thomas Rickett (Debbie), Laurie Shifflett (Eddie), as well as 14 grandchildren, and many great and great-great-grandchildren (to whom she was known as “Nanny”).

The matriarch of a wonderful family, Hattie touched the lives of her big family in remarkable ways by showing pride in her children and grandchildren for their careers and school goals and instilling the value of hard work.

Her hobbies included watching westerns, doing word searches, reading, embroidering, collecting Native American dolls, and spending time with her friends. She never passed up the opportunity for a good lunch! She attended Full Gospel church in Prince Frederick.

Hattie worked at the Calvert County hospital, Safeway, and the IGA for 18 years.

She will be dearly missed and remembered for her quick wit.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake