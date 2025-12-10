James Parks “Jimmy” Blevins, Jr., 62, of North Beach passed away December 5, 2025 surrounded by his family. He was born July 5, 1963 in Maryland to James Parks, Sr. and Thelma Pearl (Greer) Blevins. Jimmy grew up in Taylors Valley Tennessee and White Top Mountain in Virginia before moving to Maryland and graduating from Bladensburg High School. He began his career with the Local 486 as an apprentice welder in 1984 and later for Ironworkers Local 5 in 1999. Jimmy worked on many projects in D.C., Texas and Tennessee, including the Coast Guard Building , D.C. Waterfront, Memorial Bridge and the jail, all in Washington, D.C. After many years of work, Jimmy retired in September 2025. He married Debora Crook on April 16, 1994 and they lived in Wayson’s Corner before moving to Calvert. Jimmy enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, room temperature beer, playing with his daughter, Brandy’s dogs, eating crabs and walking on the beach. He was also very proud of all the work he did throughout his career.

Jimmy is survived by his wife Debora Ann Blevins, daughter Brandy Blevins and son Sean Ryan (Taylor). He is also survived by grandchildren Saniyah Lee-Ann Cone, Layla Lynn Blevins, Harmony Lea Beckett and Stormi Love Blevins and soon to be Reagan Lyric Blevins, sister in law Donna Lewis (Ray), uncle RV Blevins, niece and nephew Rebecca and Joshua Lewis as well as numerous cousins and friends.