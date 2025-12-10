Thomas Stanley Rosnage, 77, of Prince Frederick passed away December 7, 2025. A full obituary will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that people bring an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots allowing him to continue in his Santa to the viewing and service. Toys can also be dropped off to Huntingtown Methodist Church this week in his honor by anyone who will not be able to attend. Monetary donations can be made to Calvert County Lions Club and can be sent to PO Box 214 Prince Frederick , MD 20678. The family is also asking anyone coming to the service to wear Red or anything Christmas in his honor.