UPDATE: Driver’s Failure to Yield Sends One to Trauma Center with Life-Threatening Injuries After Early Morning Crash in Charlotte Hall

UPDATE 12/10/2025: On Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at around 6:42 a.m., patrol units from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a serious motor vehicle collision in the area of Three Notch Road and Charlotte Hall School Road in Charlotte Hall.

Deputies arrived at the site to find one person trapped.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2018 gray Hyundai Tucson was traveling northbound on Three Notch Road and attempted to turn left onto Charlotte Hall School Road. The vehicle failed to yield the right of way, crossed into the southbound lanes of Three Notch Road, and was struck by a 2015 Ford F150 XLT operated by Maynor Caal Choc, 28, of Lanham.

The driver of the Hyundai Tucson was transported by Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Currently, speed does not appear to be a factor in the collision.

Due to the severity of the crash, the Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and assumed the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or events leading up to it and has not already provided a statement is asked to contact Corporal Rachael Owens at 301-475-4200, ext. 8108, or at [email protected].



On Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at 6:44 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the intersection of Charlotte Hall School Road and Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported motor vehicle collision with one unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a three vehicle collision with one truck off the roadway and into a tree, with police reporting one patient was trapped, unconscious with agonal breathing.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville and Hughesville VFD’s responded to the scene and extricated the patient in under 20 minutes. EMS requested a helicopter due to the patients injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the patient to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Two additional patients signed care refusal forms on the scene. However, an ambulance was requested back to the area after one patient reported neck and back injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the crash.