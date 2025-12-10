UPDATE: No Injuries Reported, Police Investigating Crash Involving NAS Patuxent River Truck 13

UPDATE 12/10/2025: Witnesses reported the red sedan had previously entered into the left hand turn lane prior to the intersection of Hollywood Road and Three Notch Road, before re-entering the Southbound lanes of Three Notch Road.

The vehicle then continued to travel South on Three Notch Road until entering the left-hand turn lane to travel onto Mervell Dean Road, at the same time, Truck 13, who was travelling routine with no lights, no sirens, returning to quarters from a training event, was driving Southbound in lane 1 when the red sedan exited the turn lane and entered lane 1 directly into the path of Truck 13 who attempted to avoid the collision.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office along with Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the scene and are actively investigating the motor vehicle collision and took witness statements, along with video from nearby businesses and witness dashcam.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

The truck will remain out of service indefinitely, leaving the county to respond to calls of service with Leonardtown VFD Truck 1, Hollywood VFD Truck 7, and Bay District VFD Tower 9.

12/10/2025: On Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at approximately 1:16 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find Naval District Washington Patuxent River Fire Department Truck 13 and a passenger vehicle involved in a rear-end style collision,

All firefighters are reporting no injuries. At least one occupant in the sedan is being evaluated on the scene.

Southbound Three Notch Road is Completely closed and will remain closed for an extended period of time – avoid the area, use Mervell Dean Road, and Sotterley Road as detours.

Police remain on scene and are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

