Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Collecting Food and Toy Donations for Local Families

The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is collecting food, hygiene items, and toys this month to help support local families in need during the holiday season.

The effort is being done in partnership with several community programs, including the Mary Lou Gough of Our Lady of the Wayside and Saint Cecilia Catholic Church Food Pantries, as well as the Southern Maryland Center for Family Advocacy and the Child Advocacy Center in St. Mary’s County.

Food drive runs through December 16

Non-perishable food and hygiene items can be dropped off now through Tuesday, December 16, 2025, in the main lobby of the Leonardtown Barrack, 23200 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown.

Suggested food and household items include:

Hamburger Helper, rice, macaroni, boxed au gratin or mashed potatoes, stuffing mix, pancake mix

Canned meats, fruits, and vegetables

Canned pasta such as ravioli, “spaghettios,” beef-a-roni

Baking items: corn muffin mix, muffin mix, brownie mix

Miscellaneous pantry items: mustard, ketchup, mayonnaise, salt and pepper, vegetable oil, cereal, oatmeal, grits, peanut butter, jelly, syrup

Hygiene products: toilet paper, paper towels, disposable razors, toothpaste, toothbrushes, bars of soap, deodorant, dish soap, laundry detergent

All items can be placed in the labeled donation boxes inside the lobby.

Toy drive for children served by local advocacy centers

The barrack is also collecting toys and clothing to support children served by the Southern Maryland Center for Family Advocacy and the Child Advocacy Center, which provide year-round services to children and families in St. Mary’s County.

The requested items are tailored to the ages and needs of specific children, including:

12-year-old boy – clothing size 14/16, shoe size 8.5–9, likes clothes

11-year-old twin boys – clothing size large in children’s 11/12, shoe size 8

7-year-old boy

6-year-old boy – clothing size 7/8 or 8/9, shoe size 13

4½-year-old girl

4-year-old boy – clothing size 4T, 9T shoes

3-year-old boy

4-month-old boy

Interests include Dragon Ball Z, Paw Patrol, superheroes and superhero costumes, Ms. Rachel, Yo Gabba Gabba, Spiderman, Lego sets, science sets, Dog Man and Diary of a Wimpy Kid books, Sonic, large toy cars and trucks, and magnetic tiles.

The last day to drop off toy donations is Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at noon. As items are collected, the barrack will update its Facebook page to reflect what is still needed.

Anyone with questions about the collection effort can contact the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955.

