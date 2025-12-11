Maryland DNR Announces Opening Weekend Results from the 2025 Deer Firearm Season

December 11, 2025

Deer eating at the edge of a forest. Photo by Deepti Bansal Gage, submitted to the 2019 Maryland DNR Photo Contest

Maryland hunters reported harvesting 9,633 deer on the opening weekend of the 2025 firearm season from Nov. 29 – Nov. 30, according to data collected by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The opening weekend harvest decreased 11.5% from last year’s official opening weekend harvest of 10,889 deer. This was 7.2% lower than the 5-year average of 10,384 deer.

The harvest total included 4,545 antlered and 4,771 antlerless white-tailed deer, and 160 antlered and 157 antlerless sika deer. The two-week deer firearm season runs through Dec. 13.

“Although the opening weekend firearms season deer harvest was down slightly, we expect the full firearms season harvest to be similar to years past,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “Firearms season, the most popular deer hunting season in Maryland, offers many hunters a wonderful opportunity to spend time outdoors, provide meals for their families, and assist in managing the abundant deer herd across Maryland.”

Hunters harvested 2,085 deer on the Sunday of the opening weekend. Despite not being open in all counties, the Sunday harvest represented 21.6% of the two-day harvest total.

Hunters in Region A, which includes Allegany, Garrett, and western Washington counties, harvested 1,008 antlered deer, a 6.7% decrease from last year. Hunters in Region B, comprising the rest of the state, harvested 3,767 antlered and 4,928 antlerless deer. The antlered harvest was down 6.9% while the antlerless harvest decreased 14.5% from last year in the region.

Junior hunters harvested 2,120 deer during the Junior Deer Hunt Days Nov. 15-16. The harvest was a 14.9% decrease from the official harvest of 2,490 last year. Juniors registered 1,485 antlered and 635 antlerless deer.

Unofficial results by county are as follows:

Junior Hunt

Nov. 15-16

 Saturday

Nov. 29

 Sunday

Nov. 30
Antlered Antlerless Junior Total Antlered Antlerless Saturday Total Antlered Antlerless Sunday Total Opening Weekend Total
Allegany 116 36 152 277 0 277 84 0 84 361
Anne Arundel 12 7 19 36 71 107 7 21 28 135
Baltimore 28 16 44 155 224 379 * * * 379
Calvert 10 12 22 59 74 133 15 16 31 164
Caroline
whitetail 36 29 65 141 197 338 28 52 80 418
sika 0 0 0 1 1 2 0 1 1 3
Carroll 130 69 199 321 401 722 75 103 178 900
Cecil 43 16 59 141 173 314 27 61 88 402
Charles 30 19 49 84 145 229 23 48 71 300
Dorchester
whitetail 34 17 51 92 110 202 25 42 67 269
sika 18 12 30 88 73 161 44 60 104 265
Frederick 180 74 254 420 378 798 89 124 213 1,011
Garrett 267 67 334 411 0 411 110 0 110 521
Harford 22 10 32 112 165 277 31 61 92 369
Howard 15 5 20 59 109 168 * * * 168
Kent 49 19 68 170 261 431 39 86 125 556
Montgomery 45 32 77 107 111 218 21 33 54 272
Prince George’s 8 1 9 54 49 103 * * * 103
Queen Anne’s 46 19 65 169 286 455 36 61 97 552
St. Mary’s 30 19 49 54 112 166 23 32 55 221
Somerset
whitetail 36 24 60 88 160 248 35 47 82 330
sika 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Talbot 36 8 44 93 141 234 19 57 76 310
Washington 140 41 181 357 201 558 79 50 129 687
Wicomico
whitetail 73 38 111 122 161 283 49 95 144 427
sika 3 2 5 16 7 23 5 10 15 38
Worcester
whitetail 78 43 121 148 155 303 60 98 158 461

This entry was posted on December 11, 2025 at 12:41 pm and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, Calvert News, Charles News, County, More News, Prince George's News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.