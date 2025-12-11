Maryland DNR Announces Opening Weekend Results from the 2025 Deer Firearm Season

Maryland hunters reported harvesting 9,633 deer on the opening weekend of the 2025 firearm season from Nov. 29 – Nov. 30, according to data collected by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The opening weekend harvest decreased 11.5% from last year’s official opening weekend harvest of 10,889 deer. This was 7.2% lower than the 5-year average of 10,384 deer.

The harvest total included 4,545 antlered and 4,771 antlerless white-tailed deer, and 160 antlered and 157 antlerless sika deer. The two-week deer firearm season runs through Dec. 13.

“Although the opening weekend firearms season deer harvest was down slightly, we expect the full firearms season harvest to be similar to years past,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “Firearms season, the most popular deer hunting season in Maryland, offers many hunters a wonderful opportunity to spend time outdoors, provide meals for their families, and assist in managing the abundant deer herd across Maryland.”

Hunters harvested 2,085 deer on the Sunday of the opening weekend. Despite not being open in all counties, the Sunday harvest represented 21.6% of the two-day harvest total.

Hunters in Region A, which includes Allegany, Garrett, and western Washington counties, harvested 1,008 antlered deer, a 6.7% decrease from last year. Hunters in Region B, comprising the rest of the state, harvested 3,767 antlered and 4,928 antlerless deer. The antlered harvest was down 6.9% while the antlerless harvest decreased 14.5% from last year in the region.

Junior hunters harvested 2,120 deer during the Junior Deer Hunt Days Nov. 15-16. The harvest was a 14.9% decrease from the official harvest of 2,490 last year. Juniors registered 1,485 antlered and 635 antlerless deer.

Unofficial results by county are as follows:

Junior Hunt Nov. 15-16 Saturday Nov. 29 Sunday Nov. 30 Antlered Antlerless Junior Total Antlered Antlerless Saturday Total Antlered Antlerless Sunday Total Opening Weekend Total Allegany 116 36 152 277 0 277 84 0 84 361 Anne Arundel 12 7 19 36 71 107 7 21 28 135 Baltimore 28 16 44 155 224 379 * * * 379 Calvert 10 12 22 59 74 133 15 16 31 164 Caroline whitetail 36 29 65 141 197 338 28 52 80 418 sika 0 0 0 1 1 2 0 1 1 3 Carroll 130 69 199 321 401 722 75 103 178 900 Cecil 43 16 59 141 173 314 27 61 88 402 Charles 30 19 49 84 145 229 23 48 71 300 Dorchester whitetail 34 17 51 92 110 202 25 42 67 269 sika 18 12 30 88 73 161 44 60 104 265 Frederick 180 74 254 420 378 798 89 124 213 1,011 Garrett 267 67 334 411 0 411 110 0 110 521 Harford 22 10 32 112 165 277 31 61 92 369 Howard 15 5 20 59 109 168 * * * 168 Kent 49 19 68 170 261 431 39 86 125 556 Montgomery 45 32 77 107 111 218 21 33 54 272 Prince George’s 8 1 9 54 49 103 * * * 103 Queen Anne’s 46 19 65 169 286 455 36 61 97 552 St. Mary’s 30 19 49 54 112 166 23 32 55 221 Somerset whitetail 36 24 60 88 160 248 35 47 82 330 sika 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Talbot 36 8 44 93 141 234 19 57 76 310 Washington 140 41 181 357 201 558 79 50 129 687 Wicomico whitetail 73 38 111 122 161 283 49 95 144 427 sika 3 2 5 16 7 23 5 10 15 38 Worcester whitetail 78 43 121 148 155 303 60 98 158 461