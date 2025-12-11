Sports Wagering Contributes $19 Million to the State During November 2025

Maryland’s sports wagering market continued a strong performance in Fiscal Year 2026 by generating $19,012,033 in contributions to the state during November.

Sports bettors in Maryland wagered $720,180,853 during the month and won back $622,895,669 in prizes. Sportsbook operators held 13.5% of the handle, leading to the largest single-month return to the state since the launch of Maryland’s sports wagering program nearly four years ago.

Retail sports wagering operators contribute 15% of their taxable proceeds to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs. Mobile sports wagering operators contribute 15% of their taxable proceeds to the Blueprint Fund and 5% to the state’s General Fund. In November 2025, the combined retail and mobile contribution to the Blueprint Fund was $14,315,355, while an additional $4,696,678 in mobile proceeds went to the General Fund. Through the first five months of Fiscal Year 2026 (July 2025 through November 2025), sports wagering contributions to the state have totaled $62,867,832, compared to $40,065,740 during the same five months last year.

A detailed summary of the November 2025 results for each sportsbook, including handle, hold percentage, prizes paid, promotional play, taxable win, and contribution to the state, along with a summary of statewide handle and hold by sport is included in the attached chart and available for download at mdgaming.com.

Here are the statewide totals for November 2025:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers)

· Retail: $12,928,154 (includes $14,920 in deductible free promotional wagers)

· Mobile: $707,252,699 (includes $119,739 in deductible free promotional wagers)

· Combined: $720,180,853

Prizes (Winnings paid to players)

· Retail: $11,390,113

· Mobile: $611,505,557

· Combined: $622,895,669

Hold (Handle less prizes paid)

· Retail: $1,538,041 (11.9%)

· Mobile: $95,747,142 (13.5%)

· Combined: $97,285,184 (13.5%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers and other amounts)

· Retail: $1,502,142

· Mobile: $93,933,557

· Combined: $95,435,699

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of Taxable Win for Retail; 20% of Taxable Win for Mobile)

· Retail: $225,321

· Mobile: $18,786,711

· Combined: $19,012,033

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021:

· Cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund: $224,804,687

· Cumulative contribution to the General Fund: $15,439,877

· Cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund: $5,094,439

About Maryland Lottery and Gaming – Maryland Lottery and Gaming operates the Maryland Lottery and is responsible for regulatory oversight of the state’s casinos and sports wagering program. In its regulatory role, the agency provides direction and guidance to casino and sports wagering operators on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino and sports wagering operations, monthly financial reports are posted on mdgaming.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or visiting mdgamblinghelp.org.