Fun Spring Events to Support Care and Community at Hospice of the Chesapeake

Hospice of the Chesapeake invites the community to celebrate spring with three unforgettable signature events designed to fuel its mission of providing compassionate hospice, supportive and grief care across the region.

Mark your calendars for these April, May and June experiences that each offer their own blend of excitement, elegance and community impact:

Bubbles and Bingo: A Black-Tie Affair — 6 p.m. Friday, April 10

After last year’s successful debut of this bingo meets glam, its return was a guarantee. This year, the event will be held at the U.S. Naval Academy’s Fluegel Alumni Center. Guests will enjoy sparkling cocktails, champagne, and an exceptional gourmet dinner. The fun continues with lively bingo rounds, each offering a chance at luxurious prizes. Proceeds provide essential care and support to patients and families in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and Prince George’s counties.

Boots and Bling: A Culinary Experience — 6 p.m. Friday, May 8

Expect a night full of flair, flavor and waterfront charm. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the beautiful Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort in Chesapeake Beach, guests will enjoy delicious, themed food stations; delightful cocktails; and a silent auction brimming with one-of-a-kind local items. With music and sweeping Chesapeake Bay views, it’s an evening designed for pure enjoyment — all while bringing comfort and care to families in Calvert County.

Fashion for a Cause — 6 p.m. Thursday, June 4

A perennial favorite, Annapolis’s premier fashion celebration returns to the U.S. Naval Academy’s Fluegel Alumni Center. This red-carpet event spotlights the season’s best looks, with community models showcasing summer 2026 styles from local boutiques. Guests will savor signature cocktails and an array of sweet and savory offerings from area restaurants and food trucks before and after the high-energy runway show. The event supports the nonprofit’s Community Health programs, including Chesapeake Kids, a vital program serving children with life-limiting illnesses and young people coping with grief.

For tickets, sponsorships or underwriting opportunities, please contact the events team at 443-837-1531 or [email protected].