Bob Hall Beverage Company is Bringing the Budweiser Clydesdales to the Calvert County Christmas Parade & North Beach, Maryland on December 13 & 16

Bob Hall Beverage Company , a 92-year-old family-owned beer and beverage distributor serving Calvert, Charles and Prince George’s Counties, is proud to bring the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales to two local parades this coming week to celebrate the holidays with the communities they love and serve.

“For more than 90 years, this community has supported us, and we never take that for granted,” said Dan Hoose, general manager of Bob Hall Beverage Company. “We enjoy bringing the Clydesdales to these events as it gives us the opportunity to say thank you to the families and neighbors who make Southern Maryland so special. It’s also an important moment to honor the military and first responder families who sacrifice so much for our safety and highlight our continued support of Folds of Honor. We invite everyone to come out, get photos with the majestic Clydesdales and celebrate the season with us.”

Calvert County Christmas Parade in Prince Frederick

Saturday, December 13, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Parade through Main Street in Prince Frederick and photo opportunities on the parade route



North Beach Budweiser Clydesdales Parade

Tuesday, December 16, 4-6 p.m.

Parade and beer deliveries throughout North Beach and photo opportunities at North Beach waterfront pavilion

Refer to the Town’s official Facebook Event for road closure and parking information

Clydesdales Bring 90+ Years of Entertainment – The Budweiser Clydesdales have been a part of American tradition since 1933 when August A. Busch, Jr. and Adolphus Busch III surprised their father, August A. Busch, Sr., with the gift of a six-horse Clydesdale hitch to commemorate the repeal of Prohibition of beer. Today, there are three Clydesdale teams, each with 10 horses, the famous red, white and gold beer wagon, professional drivers, and an always present Dalmatian dog sitting on top.

Folds of Honor Scholarship Recipients – Bob Hall joins Anheuser-Busch in supporting the Folds of Honor mission to help the families of fallen or disabled military service members and first responders. Over the last 15 years, Anheuser-Busch, its brands, and wholesaler partners have donated $33 million which has funded over 6,600 educational scholarships for Folds of Honor recipients.

Bob Hall is donating $20,000 to Folds of Honor this year and a special presentation will be given to local Folds of Honor scholarship recipients during the North Beach event.

