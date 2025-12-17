UPDATE: High-Speed Chase in Calvert County Ends in Crash That Kills 58-Year-Old Woman

UPDATE 12/16/2025: Savon Quincy Samuel, 32, of Pikesville, has been charged with felony negligent manslaughter by vehicle following a fatal multi-vehicle crash that occurred during an attempted traffic stop by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office on December 12, 2025.

According to court documents, the incident began when a deputy attempted to stop a gray Nissan Maxima for an inoperative brake light on northbound Prince Frederick Boulevard. The vehicle, driven by Samuel, failed to stop and fled at speeds reaching 83 mph in a 35 mph zone. A pursuit ensued, during which the Nissan ran a red light at the intersection of Stoakley Road and Maryland Route 4.

Investigators say Samuel’s vehicle struck a blue Honda Civic traveling through the intersection. The force of the impact pushed the Honda into a gray Kia Sorento that was stopped in the left turn lane. The crash involved all three vehicles.

The driver of the Honda Civic, 58-year-old Servon Tamacia Gatewood, was unresponsive at the scene and transported to Calvert Health Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead at 1:28 a.m. The driver of the Kia Sorento and a passenger in that vehicle both sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were also transported for medical treatment.

Samuel was also transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment of non-life-threatening injuries while remaining in custody. Authorities confirmed that he was the sole occupant of the Nissan and that his identity was verified through a Maryland identification card. A deputy with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office also positively identified Samuel as the driver at the scene.

Further investigation revealed that the license plate displayed on the Nissan was registered to a different vehicle. The valid registration for the Nissan was expired as of July 2025, and both associated plates had been returned to the Maryland Vehicle Administration.

Samuel has been charged with the following offenses:

Negligent manslaughter by vehicle (CR 2-209)

Driving in violation of TR 21-904(C)(1), resulting in the death of another person.

He was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. During his initial appearance, a judge ordered that Samuel be held without bond. He was represented by a public defender and has a trial scheduled for January 12, 2026, at the Calvert District Court.



The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating ​a fatal police-involved collision that occurred on December 12, 2025, in Prince Frederick, Calvert County, Maryland.

The preliminary investigation revealed on Friday, December 12, 2025, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a deputy with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) observed a Nissan sedan drive past his cruiser in the 500 block of Rt 4/Solomons Island Rd.

The deputy followed the Nissan and turned on his emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the Nissan for a traffic violation in the area of Prince Frederick Blvd and Calvert Hills Road. The driver of the Nissan did not stop, and the deputy continued following the Nissan.

Approximately one mile after the attempted car stop, the Nissan entered the intersection of Stoakley Road and Rt 4 and struck a Honda sedan driven by an adult woman. A third vehicle, a Kia SUV, was struck in the collision.

The female driver of the Honda was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger of the Kia were transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Nissan was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The involved deputy was equipped with body-worn camera.

According to court documents, the operator of the Nissan, Savon Q. Samuel, age 32 of Pikesville, Maryland, is currently held on a no bond status for felony negligent manslaughter. Court documents reveal Samuel has an extensive criminal traffic record and indictments related to traffic citations for incidents that occurred in Baltimore County.

The IID, with assistance from the Maryland State Police Crash Team, is investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the IID at (410) 576-7070 or by email at [email protected].

The IID will generally release the name of the decedent and any involved officers within two business days of the incident, although that period may be extended, if necessary, pursuant to IID protocol.

IID will generally release body-worn camera footage within 20 business days of an incident. There may be situations where more than 20 days is necessary, including if investigators need more time to complete witness interviews, if there are technical delays caused by the need to shield the identities of civilian witnesses, or to allow family members to view the video before it is released to the public.

12/12/2025: On Friday, December 12, 2025, at approximately 12:31 a.m., police attempted to pull over a grey sedan which fled at a high rate of speed.

A pursuit was initiated at the same time, with the suspect reaching speeds of at least 83 mph, when the vehicle attempted to make a right turn onto Stoakley Road from Route 4, and caused a serious multi-vehicle collision.

Firefighters and emergency medical services were dispatched within the minute.

Police advised to all responding crews they had a three vehicle collision at the intersection with one female citizen trapped, unconscious, unresponsive with no pulse.

The victim was transported with CPR in progress to an area hospital.

Three additional patients including the suspect were evaluated for injuries on the scene.

The The Independent Investigations Division (IID) was contacted to investigate, along with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit to investigate the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

