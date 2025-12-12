UPDATE: Innocent Woman Killed by Man Fleeing Police in Prince Frederick – Maryland Office of the Attorney General and Maryland State Police Investigating Crash

UPDATE 12/12/2025 – The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating ​a fatal police-involved collision that occurred on December 12, 2025, in Prince Frederick, Calvert County, Maryland.

The preliminary investigation revealed on Friday, December 12, 2025, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a deputy with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) observed a Nissan sedan drive past his cruiser in the 500 block of Rt 4/Solomons Island Rd.

The deputy followed the Nissan and turned on his emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the Nissan for a traffic violation in the area of Prince Frederick Blvd and Calvert Hills Road. The driver of the Nissan did not stop, and the deputy continued following the Nissan.

Approximately one mile after the attempted car stop, the Nissan entered the intersection of Stoakley Road and Rt 4 and struck a Honda sedan driven by an adult woman. A third vehicle, a Kia SUV, was struck in the collision.

The female driver of the Honda was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger of the Kia were transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Nissan was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The involved deputy was equipped with body-worn camera.

According to court documents, the operator of the Nissan, Savon Q. Samuel, age 32 of Pikesville, Maryland, is currently held on a no bond status for felony negligent manslaughter. Court documents reveal Samuel has an extensive criminal traffic record and indictments related to traffic citations for incidents that occurred in Baltimore County.

The IID, with assistance from the Maryland State Police Crash Team, is investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the IID at (410) 576-7070 or by email at [email protected].

The IID will generally release the name of the decedent and any involved officers within two business days of the incident, although that period may be extended, if necessary, pursuant to IID protocol.

IID will generally release body-worn camera footage within 20 business days of an incident. There may be situations where more than 20 days is necessary, including if investigators need more time to complete witness interviews, if there are technical delays caused by the need to shield the identities of civilian witnesses, or to allow family members to view the video before it is released to the public.



On Friday, December 12, 2025, at approximately 12:31 a.m., police attempted to pull over a grey sedan which fled at a high rate of speed.

A pursuit was initiated at the same time, with the suspect reaching speeds of at least 83 mph, when the vehicle attempted to make a right turn onto Stoakley Road from Route 4, and caused a serious multi-vehicle collision.

Firefighters and emergency medical services were dispatched within the minute.

Police advised to all responding crews they had a three vehicle collision at the intersection with one female citizen trapped, unconscious, unresponsive with no pulse.

The victim was transported with CPR in progress to an area hospital.

Three additional patients including the suspect were evaluated for injuries on the scene.

The The Independent Investigations Division (IID) was contacted to investigate, along with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit to investigate the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.