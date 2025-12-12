Woman Transported with CPR After Suspect Fleeing Police Causes Serious Crash in Prince Frederick, Investigation Ongoing

On Friday, December 12, 2025, at approximately 12:31 a.m., police attempted to pull over a grey sedan which fled at a high rate of speed.

A pursuit was initiated at the same time, with the suspect reaching speeds of at least 83 mph, when the vehicle attempted to make a right turn onto Stoakley Road from Route 4, and caused a serious multi-vehicle collision.

Firefighters and emergency medical services were dispatched within the minute.

Police advised to all responding crews they had a three vehicle collision at the intersection with one female citizen trapped, unconscious, unresponsive with no pulse.

The victim was transported with CPR in progress to an area hospital.

Three additional patients including the suspect were evaluated for injuries on the scene.

The The Independent Investigations Division (IID) was contacted to investigate, along with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit to investigate the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.