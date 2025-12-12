States Attorney Announces Conviction in $204k Vehicle Theft Scheme from College Park Nissan Dealership

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Tara H. Jackson announced that John D. Massaquoi, a former employee of Darcars Nissan in College Park, has been convicted on 17 charges, including theft scheme over $100,000, four counts of theft $25,000 to $100,000, four counts of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, four counts of unauthorized removal of property, and four counts of rogue and vagabond.

On November 23, 2024, Massaquoi used his access as a salesman to remove multiple vehicles from the dealership lot. Over the course of about an hour, he checked out keys from the dealership’s key locker, drove three vehicles off the lot and returned on foot.

Three days later, he returned and stole an additional vehicle. In total, the dealership reported a loss of $204,665 in inventory.

“Supporting and protecting our business community is one of my top priorities.” said State’s Attorney Jackson. “This defendant orchestrated a deliberate scheme that impacted a local business and violated the trust placed in him as an employee. This conviction demonstrates our determination and ongoing commitment to safeguarding the trust that residents and businesses place in our County. We thank our law enforcement partners as well as our prosecutors for their diligent work in seeking justice for this company.”

Massaquoi faces a maximum of 20 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for March 6, 2026.