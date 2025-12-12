Noise Advisory – NAS Patuxent River Sets Noise Advisory for Dec. 16, 2025

Communities surrounding the Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, Outlying Field Webster, and the Northern Neck of Virgina are advised that a noise-generating night-time test event is scheduled to take place December 16, 2025 from 5:30 p.m. through 7:30 p.m.

Night testing and training is essential for the precision and safety of our military aviators and the success of their mission. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information, call 1-866-819-9028.