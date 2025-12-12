Noise Advisory – NAS Patuxent River Sets Noise Advisory for Dec. 16, 2025
A U.S. Navy SH-60 Seahawk, assigned to the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, conducts flight operations from the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) during Composite Training Unit Exercise (C2X) in the Atlantic Ocean, May 19, 2023. C2X is the final exercise in the Pre-Deployment Training Program for the 26th MEU, providing the training needed to be a force in readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Jia)
Communities surrounding the Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, Outlying Field Webster, and the Northern Neck of Virgina are advised that a noise-generating night-time test event is scheduled to take place December 16, 2025 from 5:30 p.m. through 7:30 p.m.
Night testing and training is essential for the precision and safety of our military aviators and the success of their mission. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.
As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information, call 1-866-819-9028.
This entry was posted on December 12, 2025 at 2:32 pm and is filed under All News, Community, County, Department of Defense, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.