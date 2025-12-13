Pedestrian Flown Out After Being Struck by Vehicle; Police Investigating Firefighter Struck While on Scene

On Friday, December 12, 2025, at approximately 6:45 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Great Mills Road and Suburban Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Chevrolet HHR struck a 36-year-old male who was laying in the roadway with injuries.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene with the occupants reporting no injuries.

The 36-year-old pedestrian was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 who landed nearby.

While firefighters performed their duties on the scene, the operator of Rescue Squad 3 was struck from behind by a Grey 2015-2023 Dodge Charger with large rims, tinted windows and Maryland registration plates, which fled the scene traveling Eastbound on Great Mills Road operated by a black male.

The firefighter signed care refusal forms on the scene after being evaluated for injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the hit and run.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

