Motorcyclist Flown to Trauma Center With Serious Injuries After Mechanicsville Collision, Police Investigating

On Saturday, December 13, 2025, at approximately 4:50 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Old Flora Corner Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a motorcycle and passenger vehicle involved in a T-bone style collision with the operator of the motor suffering serious injuries.

Firefighters immediately requested a helicopter to land at the scene due to the riders injuries.

The occupants of the other involved vehicle signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are performing Reconstruction and investigating the collision.

The southbound lanes of Three Notch Road will be closed or have partial closures for an extended period of time. Avoid the area and use Old Village Rd as an alternative route of travel.