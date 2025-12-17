UPDATE: 26-Year-Old Drayden Man Succumbs to Injuries After Mechanicsville Collision

UPDATE 12/17/2025: The family has sadly announced the passing of Darius Jackson-Jordan, age 26 of Drayden. Funeral arrangements and additional information will be provided in the coming days.

UPDATE 12/16/2025: On Saturday, December 13, 2025, at around 4:48 p.m., patrol units from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a serious motor vehicle collision in the area of Three Notch Road and Cedar Grove Street in Mechanicsville.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2019 white Chevrolet Impala, operated by Orrin Stacy, 35, of Mechanicsville, was traveling eastbound on Cedar Grove Street and attempted to turn left onto Three Notch Road. The vehicle failed to yield the right of way, crossed into the southbound lanes of Three Notch Road, and was struck by a 2002 Yamaha YZF600R Motorcycle, operated by Darius Jackson-Jordan, 26, of Drayden.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported by Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Currently, speed does not appear to be a factor in the collision.

Due to the severity of the crash, the Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and assumed the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or events leading up to it and has not already provided a statement is asked to contact Corporal Rachael Owens at 301-475-4200, ext. 8108, or at [email protected].

12/13/2025: On Saturday, December 13, 2025, at approximately 4:50 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Old Flora Corner Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a motorcycle and passenger vehicle involved in a T-bone style collision with the operator of the motor suffering serious injuries.

Firefighters immediately requested a helicopter to land at the scene due to the riders injuries.

The occupants of the other involved vehicle signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are performing Reconstruction and investigating the collision.

The southbound lanes of Three Notch Road will be closed or have partial closures for an extended period of time. Avoid the area and use Old Village Rd as an alternative route of travel.