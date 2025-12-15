Southern Maryland Schools on Two Hour Delays for Monday, December 15th, 2025

ST. MARY’S COUNTY: 2-Hour Delayed Opening – Code 5 for Staff – December 15, 2025 All SMCPS Schools will have a delayed opening of two hours Monday, December 15, 2025. Ten and eleven-month employees report to work two hours late. Twelve-month employees and food service workers are to report to work on time. Liberal leave is in effect.

CALVERT COUNTY: Calvert County Public Schools will open on a 2-hour delay Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. All 12-month administrators, supervisors, and emergency personnel report on time. 12-month educational support staff may report up to one hour late. School-based Child Nutrition Staff are to follow their approved 2-hour (Unplanned) Late Arrival Schedules. No staff may report prior to 8 a.m.

CHARLES COUNTY: Due to inclement weather, all Charles County public schools will open two hours late on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. There is no code for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) staff members who follow the code system.

Students enrolled in the CCPS half-day prekindergarten program will not attend school on Dec. 15. The AlphaBEST program that operates at county elementary schools will open at 8 a.m. on Dec. 15.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY: Anne Arundel Co. (MD) Schools will open 2-HOURS LATE on Monday, Dec. 15th, 2025.

PRINCE GOERGE’S COUNTY: Prince George’s Co. (MD) Schools will open 2-HOURS LATE on Monday, Dec. 15th, 2025.