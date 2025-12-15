Student Member of the Board Application Process Opening Soon for 2026-2027 School Year

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is seeking the next Student Member of the Board of Education of Charles County, also known as the SMOB. Current high school sophomores and juniors can apply for a term to serve during the 2026-2027 school year. Interested students must meet CCPS academic eligibility requirements.

The position of Student Member of the Board of Education includes voting rights. The Student Member is a full member of the Board and can vote on most matters with the exception of the following: legal appeals, personnel matters; collective bargaining; the hiring, salary and evaluation of the Superintendent; operating and capital budgets; and school openings, closings and boundaries.

The candidacy filing opens Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, and closes Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. The filing process includes the following requirements for interested students.

Completion of the candidacy form by 8 a.m., Jan. 27.

Submission of a 500-word issue statement by 6 p.m., Jan. 28.

Submission of a candidate meet-and-greet video by 6 p.m., Jan. 28.

The candidacy form, along with other materials related to the process, is posted on the Charles County Association of Student Councils (CCASC) website. Click here to access the CCASC website. To access the site, students will need to use their CCPS-issued Office 365 username and password.



Interested students must submit the candidacy form, issue statement and video to Gary Winsett, CCASC regional advisor, by email to [email protected]

In their issue statement, students should highlight an issue of student concern and propose a possible solution. The statement should be no more than 500 words.

In the meet-and-greet video, students should introduce themselves and share goals they would focus on if chosen as the next Student Member of the Board. The video should be no longer than five minutes.

If more than three candidates apply for the position, a primary election among students in Grades 6-12 will be held between Feb. 23 and March 6. The general election will take place between April 7 and May 1, with results set to be announced the week of May 5.

The newly elected Student Member of the Board of Education is expected to attend the May and June 2026 Board meetings. They will be sworn into the position after July 1.

An election timeline, including important dates for students interested in running for the position, is included in the CCASC website at CCASC – Home. Students with questions should contact Winsett at [email protected].

