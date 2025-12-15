Prince George’s County Woman Wins $1 Million on Single Powerball Ticket Purchase

A Lanham woman said she didn’t want to miss out on her shot at a jackpot of more than $900 million in the Dec. 10 Powerball drawing, so she made a special trip to buy a single $2 ticket. The next morning, she ended up shaking after she checked her ticket and realized she was a millionaire.

“He had to drive me to work because I was shaking so bad,” the winner said of her husband on Dec. 12 when she claimed her prize at Lottery headquarters, husband at her side.

Going by the nickname “Nina Anonymous” to maintain her privacy in the aftermath of her win, she was happy to tell her story.

A regular Lottery player who enjoys scratch-off games as well as the jackpot games Powerball and Mega Millions, she was planning to pick up a Powerball ticket on her way home from the gym. But she ended up not making it to the gym on Dec. 10, so she decided to make that special trip to the 7-Eleven store at 7730 Finns Lane in Lanham.

The next morning, she was getting ready for work and remembered the ticket. When she first glanced at the winning numbers on her phone, she figured she might have matched two of the six numbers, possibly for a win of a few dollars. In the interest of thoroughness, she retrieved her ticket and compared it to the posted winning numbers and quickly commenced shaking with excitement.

“Nina Anonymous” remembers telling her husband, “No one won the jackpot, but we won $1 million!”

A finance professional, she has already made plans for her winnings: “We’re going to pay off our cars and credit cards and get a bigger house!”

Meanwhile, she plans to enjoy playing Maryland Lottery games, adding that she has three tickets for the Holiday Raffle, where a $50,000 Early Bird prize is up for grabs on Dec. 22, and a top prize of $1 million (along with 10,010 other prizes ranging from $50 to $100,000) will be awarded in the final drawing on Jan. 2

“I’ll be back,” she said on her way out the door, exuding confidence.

Sharing in her good fortune is the 7-Eleven store, which receives a bonus from the Lottery of $2,500 for selling a second-tier winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million.