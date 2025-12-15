Charles County Sheriff’s Office Honors Retirees, Award Recipients, and Staff Commendations – Officers, Employees, and Community Member Honored for Service, Bravery, and Heroism

Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry and members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office honored 23 retirees and 27 award recipients at its Annual Retirement and Awards Banquet held recently at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees. Honorees were recognized for their dedicated service, excellent fieldwork, and acts of bravery and heroism.

NBC News 4 Anchor and Reporter Joseph Olmo served as Master of Ceremonies. Event Co-Chairs were Captain Louis “Chris” Schmidt, III, and Ms. Julie Barrows and Award Chairman, Captain Harry Ivers. The CCSO Honor Guard presented the Colors, the St. Charles High School Spartones performed the National Anthem, and Chaplains Steve Davis and Larry Palmer delivered the invocation and benediction.

“Tonight, we are honoring retirees who provided a combined 490 years of service to Charles County. We are proud of their contributions to this community and our Agency and thankful for their service,” said Sheriff Berry. “To those receiving awards, thank you for going above and beyond the call of duty, for saving lives, and for your superior service.”

Retirees Honored for Their Dedication

Master Sergeant Stuart Myers – 41 years

Deputy Director Gerald Duffield – 31 years

Captain Robert Kiesel – 31 years

Major William Edge – 31 years

Major Michael Almassy – 31 years

Lieutenant Benjamin Voorhaar – 30 years

Captain Charles Baker – 30 years

Lieutenant William Welch – 27 years

PCO Supervisor Mindy Millar – 27 years

PFC Joseph Johnson – 27 years

Corporal Bernard Keirsey – 26 years

Jeffrey Merchant – 26 years

Master Corporal Michael Kruchesky – 25 years

Barbara Roberts – 25 years

Annette Riley – 24 years

Sergeant Elizabeth Clark – 23 years

Master Corporal Roger Kimble – 23 years

Corporal Margie Smith – 22 years

Court Security Officer Crystal Cobb – 17 years

Lydia Duffield – 15 years

Patrick Wilson – 12 years

Shirl Hagen – 7 years

Mark Hudson – 5 years

Special Recognitions:

Executive Assistant Carolyn West – honored for an extraordinary 50 years of service to the CCSO.

CID Technical Specialist Maria Ammons – fondly remembered for her vibrant spirit and eight years of dedicated service before her passing in March 2025.

Awards and Presentations

Life Saving Award – Cpl. Darin Behm and PFC Matthew Neel

On October 27, 2024, Cpl. Behm and PFC Neel responded to a medical emergency at Waldorf Chevrolet, where a man had collapsed and was not breathing. Their quick actions—performing CPR, using an AED, and coordinating with EMS—revived the patient, who later made a full recovery.

Life Saving Award – POII George Leonard

On August 21, 2025, Officer Leonard responded to a call for a four-year-old who had stopped breathing. Upon arrival, he immediately began CPR, and within minutes the child regained consciousness and began breathing again. Thanks to Officer Leonard’s quick and decisive actions, the child made a full recovery.

Life Saving Award – Cpl. Sheila Rollins, PFC Hazel Ptack, PFC Brian Padgett, PFC Jesse Halterman

On September 12, 2024, these officers responded to a critical incident involving a suspect with a gunshot wound. Using trauma kits and their medical training, they quickly controlled the bleeding, stabilized the suspect, and ensured rapid transport to a hospital, ultimately saving his life. Their teamwork and decisive actions exemplify exceptional dedication and skill.

Life Saving Award – PFC Matthew Neel

On February 26, 2025, PFC Neel, who was off duty at the time, quickly responded to a call for an 84-year-old man not breathing. He took over CPR from a bystander and continued until EMS arrived, helping the patient regain a pulse and make a full recovery. His swift actions saved a life.

Sheriff’s Award – M/Cpl. Ryan Johnson and Cpl. Andrea Worley

Detectives Johnson and Worley have been instrumental in establishing the Technical Investigations Function (TIF) within the CCSO. Over nearly a decade, they mastered complex cell phone mapping techniques, developed official policies and procedures, and trained fellow officers, including a highly praised four-day Basic Cell Phone Investigations class. Their work has directly aided prosecutions in major cases, assisted in searches for missing persons, and supported fugitive apprehensions. Through their expertise and dedication, they have made TIF a permanent, vital asset, strengthening the agency’s investigative capabilities and keeping CCSO at the forefront of technology-driven policing.



Since 2022, Sgt. Christina Gilroy has demonstrated extraordinary initiative, perseverance, and professionalism in addressing a growing public safety issue in Charles County. Recognizing the dangers and community impact of illegal off-highway vehicle use, she led a multi-year legislative effort culminating in the passage of House Bill 1283: “Charles County – Off-Highway Recreational Vehicles – Regulation and Enforcement.”

Sgt. Gilroy became the driving force behind this effort, representing the Sheriff’s Office before County Commissioners, the Maryland General Assembly, and local community leaders. She engaged in countless meetings, built coalitions, and fostered bipartisan support, working closely with Delegate Harris and staff.

Through vision, persistence, and leadership, Sgt. Gilroy identified a critical issue, developed a solution, and carried it through to legislative success—all while maintaining her regular responsibilities within the Sheriff’s Office. Her work exemplifies the highest ideals of law enforcement, public service, and commitment to community safety.

Sheriff’s Award – Forensic Chemist Joshua Smith

Forensic Chemist Joshua Smith has played a pivotal role in the development of the Lower Confidence Bounds for Seized Material Sampling application, a groundbreaking tool created with the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Maryland State Police CDS Unit. This innovative application allows analysts to make statistically sound, defensible statements about large populations of seized drug evidence, even when sampled specimens yield mixed results.

Since the project began in 2018, Josh has translated complex statistical concepts into a user-friendly tool that improves the reliability and efficiency of drug evidence reporting. Now recognized nationally and adopted by the Scientific Working Group for the Analysis of Seized Drugs (SWGDRUG), the app is being implemented in forensic laboratories across the country, with planned updates to further enhance its capabilities.

Josh’s technical expertise, leadership, and dedication to scientific integrity have advanced forensic drug analysis, brought distinction to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, and exemplify the highest standards of public service.

Sheriff’s Award – Administrative Drug Analyst Sharon Newcomb

Since September 2024, Analyst Sharon Newcomb has demonstrated exceptional initiative and investigative skill by identifying regional crime patterns and bridging communication gaps between multiple law enforcement agencies. By organizing and analyzing intelligence bulletins at local, tri-county, and regional levels, she has contributed to over 104 cases, helping identify more than 40 suspects or vehicles across Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C.

Her work has supported investigations ranging from burglary and auto theft to armed robbery, sexual assault, and cold case homicides, and has assisted major corporate investigations and CCSO’s Warrant Fugitive Unit. Analyst Newcomb has gone above and beyond her duties as a narcotics analyst, forensic technician, and administrative specialist, using innovative techniques to make a tangible impact on public safety. Her dedication, initiative, and commitment to making a difference exemplify the highest standards of service.

Meritorious Service Award – PFC Brian Moore

On August 26, 2025, while on a part-time assignment at P.D. Brown Library, Officer Moore responded to a call of an armed robbery in the Bannister neighborhood. Using his knowledge of the area, he tracked a suspect who fled behind the library, commanded him to stop when the suspect made a threatening move toward his waistband, and safely placed him under arrest. A handgun was recovered, and an arrest was successfully made. Officer Moore’s quick thinking and sound judgment prevented a potentially dangerous situation and exemplify exceptional police work.

Meritorious Service Award – Lt. Katlin Goddard, Sgt. Jesse Garner, PCS Tonya Thompson, Cpl. Nathan Bledsoe, PFC Cole Nelsen, POII Christopher Truss, PO1 Chloe Hart, PCOII Kayla Shafer, PSC Dispatcher Kendall Bittner

On March 8, 2025, these personnel responded to a domestic incident in Bryantown involving an armed suspect with a rifle. Communications personnel maintained constant contact with the victim, relaying updates and safety instructions, while officers established a tactical perimeter in an exposed area to protect the family. Officers safely evacuated the victim and children from a vehicle behind the residence, secured the scene, and coordinated efforts to contain the suspect.

POII Truss used the public address system to calmly issue commands, ultimately leading to the suspect’s surrender and arrest, with an AR-15 recovered from the home. Lt. Goddard, as Patrol Commander, provided command and coordination throughout. Through teamwork, clear communication, and tactical execution, the family was rescued safely, and the suspect apprehended without incident, exemplifying exceptional service and professionalism.

Bronze Medals of Valor – Sgt. Charles “Pat” McCue, Cpl. Brian Rash, PFC Matthew McCuen, PFC Emily Stalnaker

On December 20, 2024, officers responded to a house in White Plains for a 9-1-1 call in which a person stated they had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted and the suspect was inside the location armed with a gun. Upon arrival, officers encountered the subject who was wearing a mask. The officers made numerous attempts to deescalate the situation and safely take the subject into custody; however, the subject refused to comply and continued to make threats to shoot the officers with an object believed to be a gun.

Despite the immediate danger, the officers focused on de-escalation and the safety of any potential victims. Drawing on their knowledge of the suspect and their training, they managed the high-risk situation with professionalism and restraint, taking decisive action to stop the suspect only when it became apparent that their lives, and those of a potential victim, were in immediate danger. For their courage, judgment, and steadfast commitment under extreme risk, Sgt. McCue, Cpl. Rash, PFC McCuen, and PFC Stalnaker were awarded the Bronze Medal of Valor.

Heroism Award – Community Member Ms. Laura Schierlmann

On December 19, 2024, at approximately 8:59 a.m., the Charles County Sheriff’s Office received a check on the welfare call on Chapmans Landing Road in Bryans Road. Cpl. Bottorf contacted Ms. Laura Schierlmann, who reported she was inside her house when she glanced out of a window and noticed a vehicle stopped in the roadway with a woman and a small child standing outside. Something didn’t look right, so she immediately called 9-1-1.

Before officers arrived, Ms. Schierlmann approached the pair. The child clung to her, crying, and indicated he did not know the woman. When officers arrived, it was quickly determined that the woman had kidnapped the child from a bus stop and had no relation to him.

Through her quick thinking, courage, and selflessness, Ms. Schierlmann prevented what could have been a tragic outcome. Within approximately ten minutes of the kidnapping, the child was unharmed and safely reunited with his parents, and the suspect was arrested. For her decisive action and bravery in protecting a vulnerable child, Ms. Laura Schierlmann was recognized with the Heroism Award.

In a separate event, Sheriff Berry presented commendations awards to the following employees for their exceptional service and dedication to public safety.

Crime Analysts Luis Rodriguez and Matthew Bowie – Rodriguez and Bowie created the Daily Crime Bulletin, an agency-wide tool that has greatly improved situational awareness and deployment decisions. Their innovation and attention to detail have earned praise across the agency.

Civil Process Server Kimberly Brewer – Brewer identified the need for a Field Training Program for Civil Process Servers and independently developed the program, now in use and improving training and efficiency within the section.

Corrections Sgt. Amber Hancock, Sgt. Robert Padgett, Sgt. Andrew Hunt, Cpl. Janice Leukhardt, CFC Charles Watley, CFC Isaiah Woody, CFC Davon Smith, and CFC Gissell Garrido-Bautista – These officers quickly responded to a fire inside a patrol vehicle while an arrestee was still inside. Their coordinated actions ensured the arrestee’s safety and limited damage to the vehicle.

PFC William Halt – PFC Halt conducted an extensive review of Child Support warrants, identifying and coordinating the recall of more than 100 outdated warrants and updated the system.

Police Station Supervisor Kristi Jackson and Police Station Technician Danielle Auth – During a dangerous domestic incident involving a firearm, Jackson and Auth provided calm, steady support to a juvenile caller trapped inside the home. Their careful guidance and timely information helped officers safely resolve the situation.

Note: Some recipients were unavailable at the time the awards were presented and additional photos may be updated.

