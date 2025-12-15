Recreation & Parks Celebrates the Launch of New Registration Platform with Free Facilities Open House Day

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks (R&P) is excited to announce the opening of winter program registration on Thursday, December 18, 2025. Registration will be available through the department’s new online registration platform, CivicPlus. In preparation for the official transition to the new system, R&P recreation facilities will be closed to the public on Monday, December 15, 2025, for staff training and system testing.

On Tuesday, December 16, 2025, R&P facilities will be open to the public for a free open house event—no passes required! The Wellness & Aquatics Center in Leonardtown, the Great Mills Swimming Pool in Great Mills and the St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy in Lexington Park will all be open to pass-free drop-in visitation during regular operating hours. From lap swimming at the pools to the indoor pickleball court at the Gymnastics Academy, this is an excellent opportunity for county residents to discover the recreational, fitness, and leisure resources offered at each facility.

Creating Your Account on CivicPlus

The new, mobile-friendly registration platform features improved access to activities, classes, leagues, memberships, and facility reservations, all with seamless online registration and secure payment processing. To ensure readiness for the opening of program registration, residents are invited to create user accounts on CivicPlus and start exploring the online catalog today. Users who create an account before Thursday, December 18 will be automatically entered for the chance to win a Recreation & Parks gift certificate and pass package with a value of over $150!

Information about the new platform, including how to create a household account, can be found in the CivicPlus Info Guide at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/docs/CivicPlusInfo.pdf. The system can also be reached by visiting the R&P website at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/Recreate and clicking the Online Registration icon.

For additional questions about registration, please contact the R&P Main Office at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1800 or email [email protected].

Stay up to date on the latest updates by following Recreation & Parks on social media at www.instagram.com/StMarysRecAndParks and www.Facebook.com/StMarysMDRecreation.