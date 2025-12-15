Maryland State Police Investigating State Prison Inmate Death

Maryland State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Jessup Correctional Institute.

The inmate is identified as Deon Smith, 23. Smith was declared deceased by emergency medical services personnel at the facility. He was a state prison inmate serving time at the Jessup Correctional Institute in Jessup, Maryland.

A suspect, also an inmate, has been identified. He is not being identified until charges are placed.

At approximately 8 p.m. on December 13, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by investigators from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit (DPSCS IID) about an inmate death. The preliminary investigation indicates Smith was found unresponsive in Building F.

Maryland State Police investigators from the Homicide Unit responded to the scene. Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division also responded to process the scene for evidence.

Upon completion, the investigation will be presented to the State’s Attorney’s Office in Anne Arundel County for review. The investigation is active and ongoing