Hollywood VFD Regrets to Announce Passing of Past President and Life Member, George R. Thompson

It is with deep regret and profound sadness that the members of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department announce the passing of Past President and life member George R. Thompson.

George began his fire service career as a Probationary Active Member of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department on April 9, 1964, after serving seven years of beginning in 1952 with the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department. He was voted in as an Active Member with the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department on October 6, 1964, ultimately serving 61 years with the Hollywood Volunteer fire department.

Throughout his distinguished career, George served the department with dedication and honor, holding numerous officer positions from 1968 to 1985, including President (1981–1982), Vice President, Board of Director, Chief Engineer, and Assistant Engineer.

In recognition of his commitment to the fire service, he was nominated in 2007 for the MSFA Marbury F. Gates Award for 50 years of service, inducted into the SMVFA Hall of Fame, and attained Life Member status in 1988.

The members of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department extend their deepest condolences to the Thompson family, friends, and all those who had the honor of serving alongside him.

George R. Thompson, September 9, 1936 – December 13, 2025