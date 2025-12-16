Dancing in a Winter Wonderland: 2026 Mother-Son Dance & Daddy-Daughter Dance Coming to Loffler Center

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks (R&P) is pleased to announce the opening of registration for the 2026 Mother–Son Dance and Daddy–Daughter Dance on CivicPlus, the new online registration platform for county recreation programs. Registration starts Thursday, December 18, 2025.

The Mother–Son Dance will be held Saturday, January 24, 2026, from 6–8 p.m. and the Daddy–Daughter Dance will be on Saturday, February 7, 2026, from 6–8 p.m.

Parents, stepparents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles are all welcome to get out on the dance floor with their special young man or young lady, ages 4–14. Both semi-formal dance events will be held at the Loffler Center at Chancellor’s Run Regional Park. This space will be transformed into an exciting Winter Wonderland, complete with music, dancing, light refreshments, photo opportunities, and activities.

The resident registration fee for each event will be $60 per adult-child pair, plus $25 for each additional participant. Pre-registration is required; event day walk-ins will not be accepted.

To register, visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/Recreate on or after Thursday, December 18 and click Online Registration to reach the catalog. Both dances can be found on the Events & Activities tab. If you have not already done so, you will need to create an account in CivicPlus to register. Information about the new platform, including how to create a household account, can be found in the CivicPlus Info Guide at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/docs/CivicPlusInfo.pdf.

For additional questions about registration, please contact the R&P Main Office at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1800 or email [email protected].