24-Year-Old PG County Man Apprehended in Pennsylvania After Shooting and Killing His Mother

A suspect is in custody in Pennsylvania and charged with fatally shooting his mother inside of their Temple Hills home on Thursday. The suspect is 24-year-old Damari Lipscomb. He’s charged with murdering 45-year-old Adia Lipscomb Mingo.

On December 11, 2025, at approximately 8:50 am, officers responded to the 6900 block of Westchester Court for the report of a shooting. Officers located the victim inside of her home suffering from trauma. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Through various investigative techniques, the suspect was located in Pennsylvania. He was taken into custody with the assistance of the PGPD Fugitive Unit, the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force, Pennsylvania State Police and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

The preliminary investigation suggests Lipscomb shot his mother in connection with an on-going dispute. He remains in Pennsylvania pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 25-0068654.