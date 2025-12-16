NAVAIR Releases V-22 Comprehensive Review Findings

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PAXUTENT RIVER, MD.: Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) released the findings of a comprehensive review Dec. 12, 2025, on the V-22 Osprey aircraft flown by the Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy. The review reaffirmed the airworthiness of the V-22 platform under established controls allowing the continued safe operations of this critical joint capability.

NAVAIR ordered the in-depth review in September 2023 to assess V-22 performance and identify actionable plans to improve platform safety and readiness. The Department of the Navy and Services are actively implementing the review’s 32 distinct recommendations to enhance the safety and readiness of the V-22 platform.

“In coordination with V-22 service leaders, NAVAIR has developed action plans to mitigate safety deficiencies,” said Vice Adm. John E. Dougherty, NAVAIR Commander. “We are continuously evaluating procedural compliance to prevent mishaps as well as strengthening airworthiness controls to establish clear risk thresholds.”

In accordance with recommendations in the comprehensive review, NAVAIR is holding regular progress reviews to improve cross-service coordination and increase stakeholder engagement to ensure corrective actions are executed in an efficient manner.

“Through ongoing analysis and targeted action, we remain committed to improving the V-22’s performance and safeguarding the warfighters who rely on this platform,” said Dougherty.

While the conclusions and recommendations of this review were developed specifically for the V-22 program, the findings will be shared broadly within the military aviation community to convey best practices and lessons learned.

NAVAIR remains committed to transparency and safety regarding all V-22 operations. The V-22 plays an integral role in supporting U.S. military operations, and ensuring the airworthiness of these vital assets is critical to supporting U.S. national security interests. NAVAIR continuously monitors data and trends from all aircraft platforms to ensure warfighters are provided the safest, most reliable aircraft possible.

The comprehensive review is available here.

Click here for a message from Vice Adm. Dougherty.