33 Students in Class 167 Graduate from U.S. Naval Test Pilot School

NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION, PATUXENT RIVER, MD.: The U.S. Naval Test Pilot School (USNTPS) graduated its Class 167 during a ceremony near Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland on December 12th, 2025.

“As graduates of USNTPS, you are now part of an elite group of professionals who play a vital role in shaping the future of aviation,” said Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Commander and USNTPS Class 119 alum Rear Adm. Todd Evans, who keynoted the graduation ceremony. “Your work will ensure that the platforms we develop are safe, effective, and ready to meet the demands of our fellow military service members.”

Thirty-three students completed the intense 11-month course of instruction and earned their designations as USNTPS graduates. Graduates included members of the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard as well as the Royal Australian, Republic of Singapore, Spanish, and German Air Forces.

“At USNTPS we don’t just teach precision flying, we forge disciplined problem solvers and critical thinkers ready to tackle the most complex challenges in aerospace,” said Cmdr. Travis Hartman. “Graduating is more than earning a designation, it proves you’ve thrived under extraordinary pressure and gained the skills and mindset to lead the future of military aviation.”

Navy Lt. Eric Fast earned USNTPS’ Capt. Willie McCool Outstanding Student Award, which recognizes the student who most embodies the ethos of developmental flight testers and demonstrates mastery of the curriculum across academics, flight execution, and technical communication.

Coast Guard Cmdr. Ryan McCue earned the Sydney Sherby Leadership Award, named for the school’s founder Capt. Sydney Sherby and recognizing the student who displays exemplary leadership through the duration of the class.

Army Capt. William Watson II earned the Empire Test Pilots’ School’s Developmental Testing Thesis Award, which recognizes exceptional performance during the course’s Capstone exercise. The prestigious award symbolizes the strong, longstanding partnership between the United Kingdom’s and United States’ test pilot schools.

USNTPS trains pilots, flight officers, and engineers for developmental test and evaluation of aircraft and airborne systems. USNTPS is a component of Naval Test Wing Atlantic under NAWCAD in Patuxent River, Maryland. NAWCAD advances capability and operational readiness for naval aviation.

