D.C. Man Arrested on Multiple Charges Following Theft at Dunkirk CVS and Drugs Found at Jail

Curtis Sequan Cannon, 33, of Washington, D.C., has been charged with four misdemeanors following an arrest on December 6, 2025, in connection with an alleged shoplifting incident and subsequent drug-related offenses, according to court records filed in the District Court for Calvert County.

Cannon is facing the following charges:

Theft: $100 to under $1,500

CDS Possession – Not Cannabis

Possession/Receipt of CDS While Confined or Detained

Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement

The arrest was initiated after a manager at a CVS Pharmacy located on Ward Road in Dunkirk reported a suspected theft in progress. The manager told authorities that a man was entering and exiting the store multiple times and was observed concealing merchandise in a baby stroller. The suspect, later identified as Cannon, was seen placing items into the back of a gray Nissan Rogue with Virginia tags. According to court documents, responding deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office located Cannon matching the suspect’s description and detained him at the scene.

While speaking with deputies, Cannon reportedly admitted to stealing soap packets and stated he would return the items.

A search of the vehicle revealed several items identified as stolen merchandise, including:

11 cases of Dove bar soap

Tide detergent containers

Bottles of Dove soap

EOS body lotion

The total value of the stolen items was reported as $356.25. All items were recovered at the scene.

Cannon was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where a strip search allegedly revealed two white pills in his pocket. He told officers the pills were prescribed to him, though he could not produce a prescription. The pills were later identified as Acetaminophen and Oxycodone Hydrochloride, a Schedule II controlled substance.

Cannon was initially held without bond following a bail review hearing on December 8, 2025. A second bond review hearing scheduled for December 15, 2025, was later canceled due to an error.

