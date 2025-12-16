Local Youth Baseball Leaders Represent Southern Maryland at Prestigious Ripken Futures Games

For three Southern Maryland baseball leaders, a recent trip to the Ripken Futures Games in Florida offered a unique opportunity to serve the sport from a different perspective. James Jones (President, St. Mary’s Little League), Mikey Farrell (President, Chesapeake Ghost), and RJ Bean (President, Southern Maryland Bob Richardson League) traveled to Panama City Beach to volunteer their expertise as neutral mentors.

These leaders were able to focus their full energy on the technical growth of the players and the “Ripken Way” of coaching, with the ultimate goal of bringing those high-level insights back home to benefit every child in the Southern Maryland community.

The trio managed and assisted across four age groups, leading their teams to a combined 15-5 record and two Gold Bracket Championships. The Ripken Futures Games features elite players selected as MVPs from qualifying events across the country, including Aberdeen, MD; Myrtle Beach, SC; and Cooperstown, NY.

Coaching “The Ripken Way”

Selection for the Futures Games Coaches is based on a commitment to the “Ripken Way,” a philosophy centered on five core pillars: Always be coaching, make it fun, keep it simple, explain the why, and celebrate the individual.

“The focus is entirely on the kids and their growth,” said James Jones, who led the 10U Rebels to a Gold Bracket Runner-Up finish. “We spent our nights meticulously planning lineups to ensure every player met their primary position minimums. It’s about honoring their hard work and making sure they leave the field more confident than when they arrived.”

A New Standard

A central theme of the trip was the intentional removal of youth sports politics—an effort anchored by the fact that Jones, Farrell and Bean coached as neutral mentors. By stepping onto the dirt without the “parent-coach” dynamic, they were able to focus entirely on objective player development without the distractions of personal bias or false narratives.

This “Players First” approach ensures that every child, regardless of their age group or background, receives the specific instruction and equitable opportunity they need to succeed. By bringing this culture of objectivity back to Southern Maryland, these leaders are working to create an environment where the only priority is a high-level experience that keeps kids excited to return to the dugout.

Dedication Beyond the Diamond

“We are here to grow the game,” said Mikey Farrell, manager of the 11U Eagles and assistant for the undefeated 12U Gold Champion Watchmen. “By coaching at this level, we’re learning new ways to engage players. If we can bring those high-level coaching standards back to our home county, we ensure that our local kids keep coming back year after year.”

RJ Bean, who managed the 9U Stripes and assisted the 10U squad, emphasized his lifelong commitment to the local baseball community. “Everything I do is dedicated to making our community of players better. Whether it’s on a local field or at a national event like this, I’m always striving to improve my own coaching so I can better explain the ‘why’ to these kids. My goal is to ensure that every decision we make and every lesson we teach is focused on elevating the experience for our players back home.”

The Southern Maryland baseball community continues to thrive thanks to the volunteerism and dedication of leaders who prioritize the player experience above all else.

Tournament Results at a Glance:

Team Record Achievement

12U Watchmen 5-0 12U – Gold Bracket Champions

9U Stripes 4-1 9U – Gold Bracket Champions

10U Rebels 3-2 10U – Gold Bracket Runner-Ups

11U Eagles 3-2 11U – Bronze Bracket Qualifiers