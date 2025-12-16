Calvert Library Prince Frederick Presents “Art in the Stacks” Featuring Artist Sarita Pandey

Calvert Library Prince Frederick is pleased to announce the newest exhibition in its Art in the Stacks program, featuring the bold, rich paintings of North Beach–based artist Sarita Pandey. About two dozen works of Pandey’s are on view at the library from October 2025 through January 2026.

Art in the Stacks transforms each Calvert Library location into a community gallery, with designated spaces at Prince Frederick showcasing professional, emerging, and student artists from Southern Maryland. Launched in 2012, the program brings art into everyday civic life, inviting discovery, reflection, and conversation for visitors of all ages.

Exhibit on view: October 2025 – January 2026 – A Reception / Meet the Artist is on Wednesday, December 17, 5:30-6:30pm

About the Artist

Sarita Pandey is a visual artist working in acrylics, oils, and mixed media. Her work focuses on portraits, figures, and landscapes, often abstracted to capture the emotion, movement, and energy of the subject. Bold color, strong line, and expressive form define her visual language. Her connection to color is rooted in her upbringing in India, where brightness, contrast, and light saturate the everyday visual experience.

A gallery artist at CalvART Gallery in Prince Frederick, Pandey presented her solo exhibition, Juxta Bit of Pink, in September 2025. Her work has been selected for juried exhibitions across Maryland and the D.C. region, including Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center in Solomons Island (a Smithsonian affiliate); Towson Arts Collective in Baltimore; Glen Echo Park; the Accelerator at Howard County Economic Development Authority in Columbia; and more.

Community Involvement

Beyond the studio, Pandey is deeply engaged in regional arts and education. She served as a Teaching Artist & Workshop Instructor (Lotus & Water Lily Festival, National Park Service, Washington, D.C., 2024–25), a Fine Arts Judge (Calvert County Fair, 2024–25), and a Teaching Artist & Volunteer with the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maryland (2022–23). Her art practice is enriched by her two decades of experience as a communications strategist, filmmaker, and advocate for human rights, blending visual storytelling with empathy and purpose. She regularly participates in community events at North Beach, such as First Fridays, and donates artwork to charitable causes including auctions supporting the fundraiser for Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maryland, among others.

Artist’s Perspective

“I make art because of my unquenchable thirst to see and to cherish what I see, and to celebrate the idea of being alive together,” says Pandey. “My paintings are stories told through color—to communicate, to remember and to honor.” Talking about her process, she said, “My process is simple. I take a surface, make marks, rub colors in and let the lines meander. I abstract and define everything I see. My hope is that the story that begins in me continues in those who stand before my work.”