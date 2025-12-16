Lexington Park Woman Charged Again After Violent Encounter with Deputies, Weeks After Prior Assault Allegations

Jasmen Eliana Reyes, 19, of Lexington Park, has been charged in a new case involving multiple misdemeanors after a confrontation with law enforcement on December 10, 2025, at her residence on Chapman Drive. The charges follow an earlier incident from April 2025 in which Reyes was also charged with second-degree assault in a separate family dispute.

In the most recent case, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Reyes’s home for a reported domestic assault. Upon arrival, officers recognized Reyes from previous incidents. According to court documents, Reyes’s brother, who lives at the residence, stated that a verbal altercation escalated when she allegedly shoved and struck him in the face and head multiple times, also scratching him during the struggle. A witness supported his account and told deputies that Reyes had been “out of control” lately and that a substance consistent with PCP had been found in the residence.

Deputies attempted to detain Reyes after she reportedly stated that she was going to harm them and began walking toward the kitchen. Despite commands to comply, Reyes resisted arrest, allegedly kicking one deputy several times. During the effort to place her in handcuffs, a large mirror fell off a wall and struck a deputy in the head, causing visible injury. According to court records, Reyes continued to resist and stated that she would not cooperate, even after being informed she was under arrest. She was eventually taken into custody and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention & Rehabilitation Center, where she was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, and resisting or interfering with arrest.

This arrest came just eight months after Reyes was charged in a separate incident on April 17, 2025, at the same Chapman Drive address. In that case, Maryland State Police responded to a domestic violence report involving Reyes and her siblings. According to court filings, Reyes told troopers her brother took her vape, triggering an argument during which he allegedly threw liquid coffee on her. Reyes said she later forced her way into her sister’s locked room with a spoon to retrieve the vape and was attacked. She also claimed to be assaulted by both siblings and later fled to a neighbor’s home to call 911.

However, her sister told officers that Reyes shoved her onto a workout bench, refused to leave the room, and was slapped multiple times after continuing to refuse to leave. Her brother later alleged that Reyes bit him on the leg during a second altercation, prompting him to bite her back in self-defense. Both Reyes and her brother had visible injuries, and Reyes was transported to the hospital for evaluation. Due to her medical condition at the time, she was not arrested immediately, but court records show she was later charged with two counts of second-degree assault.

Reyes is currently released on a $1,500 unsecured personal bond for the December 2025 charges and is scheduled to appear in court on February 5, 2026.

