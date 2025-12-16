Leonardtown Man Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

Ryan Michael Page, 40, of Leonardtown, was arrested on December 12, 2025, and charged with two drug-related misdemeanors following a traffic stop conducted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

According to court documents, Deputy Devin Absher observed a silver 2003 Chevrolet Silverado fail to stop completely at the intersection of Old Great Mills Road and Great Mills Road. After following the vehicle and initiating a traffic stop near Point Lookout Road and Flat Iron Road in Lexington Park, Deputy Absher identified the driver as Page through his Maryland driver’s license.

After the initial stop, Deputy C. Stamp instructed Page to exit the vehicle to allow a K-9 unit to perform a free air sniff. As Page opened the driver’s door, deputies reportedly saw in plain view a glass smoking device with burnt ends and a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine.

Deputies then placed Page under arrest and conducted a search of the vehicle.

The search revealed:

A glass smoking device with suspected cocaine residue on the driver’s side floorboard,

A metal push rod on the driver’s seat,

Burnt copper shavings inside the driver’s side door compartment,

Another glass smoking device with suspected residue in the overhead sunglasses compartment,

A cigarette box with more burnt copper shavings in the passenger side door compartment.

Based on the evidence recovered and the officer’s training at the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy, it was determined the items were commonly used to inhale controlled dangerous substances.

Page was charged with:

CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis (CR.5.601(a)(1)), and

CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia (CR.5.619(c)).

The incident occurred in St. Mary’s County, and Page was later transported to the detention center. He was released the same day on his own recognizance. Court records show he waived his right to an attorney at the initial appearance, and the Office of the Public Defender officially entered an appearance on his behalf on December 15, 2025.

A court date is currently scheduled for January 29, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom 1 of the St. Mary’s County District Court.