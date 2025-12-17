Hughesville Man Accused in Beauty Store Break-In and Tractor Supply Theft

Michael Hemi Fischer, 28, of Hughesville, is facing multiple charges after being linked to two separate theft-related incidents in Southern Maryland, according to court documents filed in Charles and St. Mary’s counties.

In the most recent case, Fischer has been charged with second-degree burglary and theft in connection with a break-in at a beauty business located on Crain Highway in Waldorf. According to documents filed in Charles County District Court, deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Legend Beauty Bar at approximately 7:00 p.m. on December 6, 2025, after the business owner reported a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, officers found Fischer sitting on the ground outside the store. When questioned, Fischer allegedly stated he had entered the business “to get out of the cold.” The adult female victim, who owns the store, told police she had discovered missing items upon arrival and reviewed video footage showing a male suspect—later identified as Fischer—walking through the store and removing merchandise. According to the victim, Fischer was wearing the same checkered shirt and jeans seen in the footage at the time he was contacted by police.

Investigators noted that the business’s door showed fresh scratch marks, and several items were missing, including a black tote bag with white squares valued at $200. Although many of the items were later recovered, the total value of the stolen merchandise was estimated at $600. The business owner also stated she believed Fischer may have entered the store on at least one previous occasion, based on surveillance footage from earlier in the week.

In a separate earlier incident, Fischer was cited for stealing two Carhartt beanies from a Tractor Supply Co. store located on Main Wolf Road in St. Mary’s County on November 15, 2025. That theft was valued at less than $100 and resulted in a citation for misdemeanor theft under Maryland Criminal Code 7-104(c)(1), which carries a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Fischer was released on his own recognizance following a bail review on December 7, 2025. He is scheduled to appear in Charles County District Court for a preliminary hearing on January 2, 2026.

