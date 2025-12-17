Welcome Man Charged After Possessing Two Handguns While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Olen David Clybourn II, 44, of Welcome, is facing two misdemeanor charges for possessing firearms while under the influence of alcohol. According to court documents filed in the District Court for Charles County, the charges stem from an incident on November 26, 2025, when Clybourn was found unresponsive behind the wheel of a vehicle that was stopped in the right turn lane of Port Tobacco Road at Fire Tower Road in Welcome.

Trooper M. Chapman of the Maryland State Police responded to the scene around 1:09 a.m. and observed a black BMW 840i with its driver’s door open and the engine still running. The driver, later identified as Clybourn, was slumped over the center console with his foot on the gas pedal. “After multiple attempts to wake the driver, he woke up pressing down on the gas pedal, revving the engine,” wrote Trooper Chapman in the statement of charges. He further described Clybourn as disoriented with bloodshot and glassy eyes.

Trooper Chapman introduced himself and asked the driver if he was okay. The driver did not respond. “I requested him three times to take his foot off the gas pedal, and he did not respond,” the trooper wrote. When asked where he was coming from, the driver again gave no reply. Chapman then asked if he knew where he was, but the driver still did not respond. At that point, Chapman called for backup.

According to the statement, the driver then shifted the vehicle into drive and pressed the gas pedal, moving forward slightly. Chapman wrote, “I requested the driver to turn the vehicle off seven times, and he turned off the vehicle.” When asked for his driver’s license, the driver gave a mumbled response. When asked again, he stated, “It’s south in the car.” When asked for his name, he said, “I just told you my name is going in the south, and I’m going back.” When asked again, he responded, “It is what it is.”

Chapman noted a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from the driver’s breath and person and described his speech as “slow and slurred.” The man was later identified by his Maryland driver’s license as Olen David Clybourn II. Chapman stated that no other individuals were observed in the vehicle.

At that point, Clybourn reportedly informed the trooper that he had a concealed firearm on him and another in the vehicle. When asked where the firearms were located, Clybourn responded, “It may be in the driver’s seat. It may be in the back seat. And actually I have one on my hip.”

Chapman requested that Clybourn complete a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, but Clybourn refused to perform the test. He was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol at 1:55 a.m. Two firearms were recovered from the scene: a black Springfield Armory Hellcat pistol from a holster on Clybourn’s right hip and a black and green Taurus GX4 pistol from the front passenger seat. Both firearms were registered to Clybourn, and a query with the Maryland Gun Center confirmed that he held a valid Maryland Handgun Permit.

Clybourn is charged with two counts of wearing or transporting a handgun while under the influence of alcohol, in violation of Maryland Public Safety Article §5-314. Each charge carries a potential penalty of up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. A preliminary inquiry is scheduled for January 26, 2026, at the Charles County District Court. Clybourn is represented by attorney Thomas Christopher Mooney of Upper Marlboro.

