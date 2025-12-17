Prince Frederick Man Arrested After Loaded Handgun Stolen From St. Mary’s County Found in Toilet Tank in Calvert County

Clifton Jermaine Cole, 20, of Prince Frederick, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a minor following the execution of a search warrant at his residence earlier this month, according to court documents filed in the District Court for Calvert County.

The charge stems from a joint investigation involving the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Intelligence Unit. Authorities allege that Cole had been unlawfully possessing a handgun and had posted images of himself holding a weapon equipped with a high-capacity magazine on social media.

On December 5, 2025, at approximately 7:34 p.m., a search and seizure warrant was executed at Cole’s home on Serenity Court in Prince Frederick. Officers reported observing Cole exit the residence during the operation, at which point he was taken into custody without incident.

During the search, officers say they discovered a trash bag containing a loaded P80-style 9mm handgun hidden inside the reservoir tank of an upstairs toilet. Additional ammunition was allegedly found in a white sock inside a backpack located in Cole’s bedroom. Officers also recovered a blue Apple iPad and a blue Apple iPhone from the residence and Cole’s person, respectively.

Cole was advised of his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with investigators. According to the court documents, Cole initially denied possessing the firearm and claimed he had traded it to an unknown individual in Virginia. He later admitted to knowing the firearm was in the house and stated that he had stolen it from an unidentified individual in St. Mary’s County, Maryland.

Cole has been formally charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a minor, a misdemeanor under Maryland Public Safety Article 5-133(d), which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. According to official records, probable cause was found to support the charge.

Cole was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear for trial on January 14, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. in Courtroom 2 of the Calvert District Court.

