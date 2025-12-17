Ghost Gun Deal Involving Juvenile Results in Arrest of Two St. Mary’s County Men

Jayden Robert Coates, 20, of Lexington Park, and Omari Lee Miles, 18, of California, have both been criminally charged in separate but connected incidents involving the possession and sale of illegal firearms. Court documents filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County outline how an investigation beginning in June 2025 ultimately linked the two individuals through digital communications, physical evidence, and a recorded jailhouse assault.

According to court records, the investigation into Coates began after a search warrant executed on August 11, 2025, uncovered messages on the cellphone of Omari Miles. In those messages, dated June 19 and June 20, 2025, Coates allegedly sent Miles photographs of a semi-automatic handgun described as a Polymer 80 “ghost gun” with a distinctive gold-colored slide and black frame. The two reportedly agreed on a sale price of $850, and Coates informed Miles he was en route, adding that he had “Shaggy” with him—later identified as Devin Nicholas Cromwell. Messages from Miles indicated he was located in St. Mary’s County at the time. In a follow-up message, Miles sent Coates a video of himself firing the weapon in a wooded area later determined to be near Point Lookout Road and Whitaker Road in St. Inigoes. Investigators recovered six spent 9mm casings from the site.

On October 18, 2025, Miles was found in possession of a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a gold slide and black frame concealed in his waistband. Forensic testing confirmed it was the same firearm shown in the video and believed to be the weapon sold by Coates. In a separate Instagram conversation reviewed by police on October 31, 2025, Devin Cromwell reportedly stated that he and his “mans,” believed to be Coates, sold the “ghost gun” to “2act,” a name investigators identified as associated with Miles.

Coates was subsequently charged with possession of a firearm by a person under 21, carrying a handgun on his person, unlawful sale and transfer of a regulated firearm, illegal sale or transfer without a license, and other weapons violations. “The Defendant is also under twenty-one (21), which prohibits him from legally possessing a regulated firearm,” wrote Cpl. Michael Labanowski in his statement. “The Defendant does not have Federal Firearm License (F.F.L.) to sell firearms.” Coates was arrested on December 4, 2025, and held without bond.

Meanwhile, separate but related charges were filed against Omari Miles, stemming from multiple weapons offenses and a detention center assault. On October 17, 2025, Detective Cpl. Labanowski observed Miles with two other individuals—Trevan Desales Gant and Taquan Berry—outside the American Legion in Avenue, Maryland. According to the probable cause statement, Labanowski recognized all three from previous firearm-related investigations and noted that both Gant and Berry were prohibited from possessing weapons due to prior convictions. During surveillance, Labanowski reported seeing Gant carrying a firearm with an extended magazine and suspected Berry was also armed based on the appearance of a heavy object weighing down one side of his jacket. All three individuals were recorded on video as part of a music video shoot.

Later that night, law enforcement conducted a stop in the parking lot of 22725 Duke Street in Leonardtown. Officers performed a Terry frisk on Miles, during which they recovered a loaded Polymer80 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a 40-round magazine from his waistband. Miles was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Adult Detention and Rehabilitation Center. Detective Labanowski stated, “Det. Labanowski is familiar with the Defendant and knows him to be affiliated with the validated criminal organization known as the S.” A follow-up with the Maryland State Police Gun Center confirmed that Miles was prohibited from possessing a regulated firearm due to his age.

For that incident, Miles was charged with six offenses, including possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a loaded handgun on his person and in a vehicle, handgun on person, possession of a firearm without a serial number, and other related weapons charges.

Additionally, while incarcerated at the detention center, Miles was charged with second-degree assault for an unrelated incident on November 11, 2025. According to Cpl. Dale Reppel, surveillance footage from the E-Pod dayroom allegedly showed Miles walking up behind another inmate, later identified as Isaiah Marcus Jones, and striking him multiple times in the head, face, and back. “Victim Jones fought back in an attempt to defend himself until they were broken up by correctional staff,” wrote Reppel in the statement of charges. “Victim Jones had swelling to his hands.” Miles was again held without bond following that incident.

In his initial appearance for the weapons charges, Miles waived his right to an attorney and was advised by the court that he would be held without bond. The court cited a “reasonable likelihood Defendant poses danger to the safety of the alleged victim, another person, or community,” and issued conditions that Miles not possess any firearms or other dangerous weapons and not engage in criminal conduct during release.

Both defendants remain in custody. Coates’s case has been forwarded to the Circuit Court for further proceedings. Miles faces multiple pending charges in District Court.

