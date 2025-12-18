Two NAVAIR Employees Recognized at 70th Annual Distinguished Civilian Service Awards Ceremony

Anthony Blankenship, deputy director, F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office, and Gregory Imhof, director of test technologies, Naval Test Wing Atlantic, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, were recognized at the 70th annual Distinguished Civilian Service Awards ceremony at the Pentagon December 3.

This is the Department of War’s (DoW) highest award given to civilian employees whose careers reflect exceptional devotion to duty and honors performances considered extraordinary, notable or prestigious impacting the DoW as a whole.

Blankenship was recognized for his professional skill, leadership and efforts in guiding the largest and most complex test team in the world for the F-35 program. The program, comprised of 1,800 members spanning the Air Force, Navy, a partner nation and industry experts, includes $5 billion in test assets across nine sites to meet combat requirements for three U.S. services, seven international partners and 12 foreign military sales customers. While overseeing a $600 million annual budget, Blankenship managed more than 50 F-35 test aircraft, culminating in 14,210 flight, ground, simulation and cyber tests to verify and validate more than 50 weapon and mission system capability enhancements to the F-35 global fleets.

Imhof’s dedication has resulted in significant efficiency, economy and operational improvements for the DoW. He spearheaded a Tomahawk missile recertification program that saved millions of dollars while extending the Tomahawk lifespan. His efforts to demonstrate a ground-launched Tomahawk capability directly enhanced U.S. strategic options and deterrence. As director of capabilities verification for Next Generation Air Dominance Program Office (PMA-230), he led the charge in implementing innovative verification and validation strategies, ensuring this vital program remains at the forefront of technology while adhering to strict budgetary constraints.

“I am deeply honored by this recognition,” Imhof said. “My 30-year career has been a privilege, spent alongside countless professionals dedicated to delivering advanced warfighter capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps. I am profoundly grateful for the friendships and opportunities that shaped my journey and for the constant support of my wife and family. Naval aviation is a mission that succeeds only as a team, and I’m incredibly proud to be a member of that team.”

