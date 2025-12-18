Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary Mourns the loss of Past President Mary C. “Peggy” Lee

Mary Ellen Caywood “Peggy” Lee, 91 of Mechanicsville, MD died December 6, 2025, in Lexington Park, MD with her loved ones by her side.

Born November 6, 1934 in Columbia Hospital for Women in Washington DC, she was the daughter of the late Grace Raley Caywood and Alexander Caywood. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert M. “Bobby” Lee whom she married on June 14, 1958, at Christ Church in Chaptico, MD. She was also preceded in death by her siblings Ella Rosalie “Rae” Lee (Edward aka “Ike”) of Mechanicsville, MD and Katherine E. Bean (George) of Valley Lee, MD. She is survived by four nieces, one nephew and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Lee was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1953. During her lifetime she worked at St. Mary’s Hospital as a nurse’s aide until August 1960. Then she worked for Burch Oil Company where she retired in December 2006 after 46 years of employment.

She was a former member and past president of the Mechanicsville Vol. Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed puzzles, watching wildlife and hosting wonderful Christmas Eve parties for family and friends. Her generosity was endless to those who knew her.

The family wishes to express their thanks to the staff at Chesapeake Shores Nursing Home and to the Hospice staff. We would also like to thank the staff at St. Mary’s Adult Daycare for supporting us thru a difficult time.

The family will receive friends on December 16, 2025 from 9:30am to 11:00am in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on December 16th at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in the Mt. Zion United Methodist church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matthew Spalding, Tim Glass, Kell Davis, Kenny Tindall, Jesse Long and Jamie Abell.

Contributions may be made to Mechanicsville Vol. Rescue Squad, PO Box 15, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 and/or Mechanicsville Vol. Fire Department, PO Box 37, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 and/or ACTS, 21808 Colton Point Road, Avenue, MD 20609 and/ or Hospice of St Mary’s, PO Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

