GoFundMe Started for Family After Losing 16-Year-Old to Medical Emergency

On Monday, December 15, 2025, at approximately 2:26 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Take It Easy Campground in Callaway, for the reported one not breathing.

First Responders arrived on the scene to find the 16-year-old patient not breathing after having a seizure, and confirmed CPR was in progress.

Crews worked for over 30 minutes before transported the victim to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with CPR in progress.

Sadly, the victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Imaginarium Indoor Playspace based in Solomons released the following. Our hearts are heavy as we share the sudden and unexpected passing of one of our former homeschool students, Evey. She brought light, warmth, and kindness to those around her, and her presence will be deeply missed. As the holidays approach, we invite our community to be the light for Evey’s family, just as Evey was for so many. Beginning Friday, December 19th, and running through the end of the month, we will be collecting small donations or Visa gift cards to support the family during this difficult time. Any amount is truly appreciated but never expected.

Thank you for helping carry Evey’s light forward and for keeping her family in your thoughts and prayers. If you are unable to drop off donations in person, please consider donating to the GoFundMe, found below.

The GoFundMe, started by the families friend stated the following.

“My best friend Kris’s 16 year old daughter, Evey, passed away in a traumatic experience for the family two days ago (Monday 12/15/2025). While Kris was talking to Evey in their kitchen, Evey collapsed mid-sentence due to a grand mal seizure. Kris asked her son, Liam, to run next door to get her most trusted friend, Jenn. Jenn arrived in time to be with Kris and Evey while Evey came around. Evey was confused and disoriented. Then, a second grand mal seizure took over, and Evey stopped breathing. Kris began mouth to mouth rescue breaths, and Jenn started chest compressions while on the phone with 911.

The Advanced Life Support team arrived and used a mechanical chest compression device called a LUCAS while they intubated and ventilated Evey. After over a half hour, the team transferred Evey to the hospital. In total, CPR was performed for over an hour. A doctor at the hospital finally declared a time of death, and Kris chose to donate Evey’s organs.

Due to tough circumstances throughout this year already, Kris does not currently have the funds for the cremation and burial of her second daughter.

Kris’s first daughter, Bryanna, passed away at just 9 years old from leukemia 9 years ago.

We all spent yesterday at the family’s home calling many funeral homes offering cremation services and seeking out resources for financial assistance. Because an autopsy was completed, Evey’s remains are currently being held by the Medical Examiner’s office in Baltimore. At 2pm yesterday (Tuesday 12/16/2025), we received the call while crying on the couch together that Evey’s remains are ready for pick up and we have 72 hours (3 days) to have her remains moved. Due to the holidays, we have found few funeral homes with the availability to pick up and process Evey’s remains in a short timeframe.

The costs of transportation, cremation, and burial will be in the thousands.

Kris wants Evey to be buried with her sister, Bryanna. Bryanna has a very elegant and intricate headstone, and there is no room to add Evey’s name, so a new headstone must be made after interment costs are paid to the cemetery.

I do not like asking for help.

Neither does Kris.

But I am asking now on Kris’s behalf.

Originally, Kris did not want a GoFundMe created because she did not want anyone to feel obligated to help or to spend money on her during this holiday season. So today, I asked my personal friend group for help, and we raised the first one thousand dollars just through word of mouth. When I presented Kris the money this afternoon, she broke down and admitted how much it was needed. Amanda, another of Kris’s closest friends, and I reassured her that all of this generosity is because we all love her and her family. We all want to help give Evey a worthy final goodbye.

When I last saw Evey, she asked my five year old daughter what she wanted for Christmas. My daughter said something about mermaids. When my daughter asked her back, Evey said she wanted to see her sister Bryanna. It took my breath away, but I chose not to tell Kris because I did not want to sadden her. I told her yesterday, and Kris said that was Evey’s only response to her this year too.

Evey got her wish. She will spend her favorite holiday with her sister. The girls are together in spirit now. Please help us ensure their physical bodies get to rest together as well.

(All donations will be transferred directly to Kris. Any donations in excess of cremation, burial, and headstone costs will be used to support Kris and Liam throughout their time of grief.)

Thank you for reading. We all appreciate any support we can find right now.And Happy Holidays, from us and our two angel girls in the sky.