Charles County Fire Departments Receive $124,174 for New Gear Washers and Dryers

U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks and U.S. Representatives Steny Hoyer, Andy Harris, Kweisi Mfume, Jamie Raskin, Glenn Ivey, Sarah Elfreth, April McClain Delaney, and Johnny Olszewski (all Md.) announced $6,966,579 in federal funding to support firefighters and first responders across Maryland. The funding will enhance departments’ emergency response capabilities through hiring, training, and acquisition of critical emergency equipment.

“We can always count on Maryland’s firefighters and first responders to run towards danger to save others in an emergency. This federal funding will equip our local fire departments with new resources to support them in their life-saving work, to better protect both themselves and our communities,” said the lawmakers.

The lawmakers announced the following grants:

Baltimore Region

$2,687,779 to the Baltimore City Fire Department to acquire critical gear and equipment, including cardiac monitors, CPR devices, portable radios, and gear washers and dryers, and to provide training in trench rescue and hazardous materials response

to acquire critical gear and equipment, including cardiac monitors, CPR devices, portable radios, and gear washers and dryers, and to provide training in trench rescue and hazardous materials response $1,243,636 to the Baltimore County Fire Department to provide advanced rescue training for 1,300 personnel

Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties

$516,646 to the Hyattsville Volunteer Fire Department to purchase a new gear washer & dryer and support volunteer firefighter recruitment & retention activities

to purchase a new gear washer & dryer and support volunteer firefighter recruitment & retention activities $320,500 to the Riverdale Fire Department to support volunteer firefighter recruitment and retention activities

to support volunteer firefighter recruitment and retention activities $309,913 to the University of Maryland, College Park’s Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute to purchase simulator equipment, turnout gear, and mapping equipment for firefighter training

to purchase simulator equipment, turnout gear, and mapping equipment for firefighter training $379,999 to the Burtonsville Volunteer Fire Department to hire a full-time volunteer firefighter recruiter and provide tuition reimbursement to volunteers

Eastern Shore

$436,761 to the Hack’s Point Fire Company in Earleville and the Crumpton Volunteer Fire Department to acquire 59 sets of self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA)

to acquire 59 sets of self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) $100,000 to the Water Witch Fire Company in Port Deposit to purchase 20 sets of turnout gear

to purchase 20 sets of turnout gear $116,190 to the Community Fire Company of Perryville to install a fire alarm system in two stations

to install a fire alarm system in two stations $291,428 to the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department to acquire 34 sets of SCBA

Western Maryland

$146,285 to the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department to acquire new turnout gear

to acquire new turnout gear $83,181 to the Community Rescue Service in Hagerstown to purchase five new automatic CPR devices

to purchase five new automatic CPR devices $45,130 to the Community Rescue Service in Hagerstown, Williamsport Volunteer Fire and EMS, and the Smithsburg Community Volunteer Fire to equip ambulances with narcotic safes for controlled substances

to equip ambulances with narcotic safes for controlled substances $40,857 to the Community Volunteer Fire Company of District No. 12 in Fairplay to acquire a new thermal imaging camera and automatic CPR chest compressor

Southern Maryland

$124,174 to the Hughesville, Dentsville, Bryans Road, and Benedict Volunteer Fire Departments to acquire new gear washers and dryers

Statewide

$124,100 to the Maryland State Police to support a smoke and Co2 alarm installation program in collaboration with the Office of the State Fire Marshall and the Maryland Department of Health

The awards are provided through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG), the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER), and the Fire Prevention and Safety Grant (FP&S) programs with funds from FY 2024 annual appropriations that Federal Team Maryland fought to secure. Team Maryland additionally worked to reauthorize the AFG, SAFER, and FP&S programs through FY2028 within the Fire Grants and Safety Act of 2023, which passed Congress and was signed into law in 2024.